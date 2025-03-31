BetMGM Promo Codes | 20% deposit match or $1.5K return

College basketball fans are naturally excited about this weekend’s upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

But there is actually another prominent tournament this week, the inaugural FOX Sports College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The inaugural FOX Sports College Basketball Crown tournament features16 teams and runs Monday, March 31, through Sunday, March 6. Among the top teams vying to be the first winner of the tournament are the Cincinnati Bearcats, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Boise State Broncos, USC Trojans, and the Villanova Wildcats.

The FOX College Basketball Crown is a single-elimination postseason tournament featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and several at-large participants. The tournament will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and all games will be broadcast on FOX and FS1.

Cincinnati (+430) Nebraska (+470) and Boise State (+480) enter the Crown tournament as favorites, with a deep dropoff after the top three. Other teams to watch include USC and playmaker Desmond Claude; Villanova (which just hired a new coach for next season in Maryland’s Kevin Willard and features top scorer Eric Dixon;) and Georgetown, which boasts guard Micah Peavy, who leads his team in scoring at 17.2 ppg.

Nebraska vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils is the highlight game on Monday, starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

The 6’7” guard Brice Williams leads the way for Nebraska. He averaged 20 ppg during the season and can fill it up with the best of them. He’s backed by forward Juwan Gary, whose 14.4 ppg average during the regular season was buttressed by close to 5 rebounds.

Arizona State will counter with freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. He is a beast in the middle for the Sun Devils, averaging 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He chips in with 9.4 points per game.

Nebraska is the moneyline favorite at -235, giving 5.5 on the spread, with the over/under set at 154.5.

The other FOX Crown tournament game of note on Monday is Boise State at George Washington, starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT and televised on FS1.

The Boise State Broncos will be counting on senior forward Tyson Degenhart, who clearly doesn’t want his season to end. He goes for 17.9 ppg and 6.1 rebounds and is a paint presence for Boise. Supporting him is point guard Alvaro Cardenas, who contributes 11.7 points and a hefty 7.0 assists per game.

George Washington’s Revolutionaries will bring it with forward Rafael Castro, who led the team by averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Also watch for guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who broke out in the Atlantic 10 Conference opening game, scoring 27 points in the second half, including seven three-pointers.

Boise State is the favorite at -375 on the moneyline, giving +8.5 on the spread, with the over/under set at 141.5.

