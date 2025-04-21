BetMGM Promo Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for NBA Playoffs

BetMGM's promo code GOALNEWSGET offers players $150 in bonuses ahead of tonight's NBA Playoff action, with the Pistons and Knicks battling it out.

The NBA playoffs are now in full swing, and BetMGM is the place to be to get in on the hoops action.

Monday night will see the Detroit Pistons battle the New York Knicks in the second game of their series, while the Los Angeles Clippers attack the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 after the Nugs won a thrilling OT victory in their first game of the playoffs.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s a crucial game two for the four NBA squads in action on Monday. Two teams will look to steal the home court advantage, while the others seek to take a commanding lead in their opening playoff series before heading on the road to a rival court.

The upstart Detroit Pistons began their series on Saturday against the New York Knicks with a lot of confidence. They won three of four from the Knicks in the regular season, and their physical play was viewed as a good counter to a Knicks team that sometimes was lax on defense during the 82-game schedule.

Detroit soon found out how different things are in the playoffs. The Pistons had a 98-90 lead with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks’ Madison Square Garden crowd was contemplating what a loss in Game 1 would mean (nothing good, in case you were wondering.)

Then the veteran Knicks woke up, as did their fans, and the squad went on a 21-0 run keyed by their defense and the play of guard Jalen Brunson, who “put on his cape,” in the words of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. The Garden was rocking and the Pistons were shrinking, and the final score of 123-112 marks a tough lesson for the young Detroit team.

Game 2 is back at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30 EDT start. The Knicks are -6.5 favorites, with an over/under on points of 222.5. TNT and truTV are televising, with Max having the streaming action.

Denver saw its coach Michael Malone fired with three games left in the regular season. While that could have resulted in chaos, the switch seems to have ignited a fire. Under interim David Adelman, the Nuggets have yet to lose, including a 112-110 victory in overtime in Game 1 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Center and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was the catalyst, as usual. In the first game, Jokic had a near triple-double, throwing down 29 points to go with 12 assists and nine rebounds to help his team overcome a 15-point deficit.

Clippers guard James Harden had 32 points to lead the L.A. squad - including a bucket that sent the game to overtime – and will look to a revitalized Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac for scoring help in the series’ second game.

The Clippers are -1.5 favorites in the early line, despite the match being on Denver’s home court. The over/under on points is 218.5. The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with TNT and truTV televising and Max handling the streaming.

