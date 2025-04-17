BetMGM Promo Code GOALMAX1600 | $1.6K Match for Europa/Conference League Soccer

BetMGM's promo code GOALMAX1600 can be used to get 1.6K in matched deposits ahead of today's European soccer, featuring Man Utd and Chelsea.

Those who get their kicks from action on soccer have a bonanza on Thursday, as the Europa League and the Conference League second legs have a combined eight matches on tap.

The games are available via BetMGM, and the service brings two great promo code offers for new customers.

The Europa League second leg spotlights shine on Athletic Club vs. Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur, and Man Utd vs Lyon. Meanwhile, the Conference League will see Chelsea battle Legia Warsaw.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Here is how to collect the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonuses bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account Write in your details and verify the information Understand the terms and conditions. Then make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll then need to cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you prefer the $1,500 first bet safety net, here’s how to get started with that offer:

Available in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX when signing up Write your details Review and understand the terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place your first cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet does not win, you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 returned as a sports bonus, which you have seven days to use

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

Soccer is front and center on Thursday, and the games can be even more exciting with BetMGM’s bonus codes. Use either the 20% deposit match or 1.5K back in sports bonuses on anything on the slate.

In the Europa League second legs, Athletic Club and Rangers tangle in a match with a semi-final berth at stake. The teams are tied on aggregate after a 0-0 draw.

Athletic Club limps into the match, with key players Iñaki Williams at forward and left back Yuri Berchiche unlikely to play because of injuries. But the team is dominant at home, and oddsmakers have them a solid favorite in this match.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain. ATH is at -270 in the early lines, with the goals over/under at 2.5. Paramount+ will stream the action.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur are 1-1 in the aggregate, making this a tight match to reach the Europa League semi-finals. Eintracht is at home in Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, where they are tough to beat, particularly when matched up against English sides.

Tottenham has captain Son Heung-min sidelined with a foot injury, but are unbeaten in their past three meetings against Frankfurt.

The early lines have Eintracht Frankfurt +135 on the moneyline, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT and Paramount+ will stream it.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side will be back in action, as they reprise their second leg against Lyon. The French side couldn’t secure an advantage at home, aggregate score being 2-2, leaving a trip to Old Trafford on the horizon.

Yet, the Red Devils have been truly tragic to this point of the season, known for collapses on the biggest stage. Lyon are +450 to win the clash, but the way United have traveled this term, anything could happen.

Over in the Conference League, Chelsea battles Legia Warsaw, and the English side has a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg and is unbeaten in a string of more than 20 home matches. A win, draw, or even a loss by fewer than three goals will see Chelsea advance to the semi-finals.

While Legia Warsaw has a steep hill to climb in this match, they will be seeking to leave a mark for the future.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea is an overwhelming -450 favorite, with an over/under of 3.5. The match is streamed on Paramount+.

