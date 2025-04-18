BetMGM Promo Code GOALMAX1600 | $1.6K Deposit Match for NBA Play-In & Premier League

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600, can be used ahead of the weekend's NBA play-in and Premier League action.

The NBA’s final Play-in games, the start of the league’s playoffs, and EPL action are the weekend highlights for sports fans. All of the games are available via BetMGM, and the service brings two great promo code offers for new customers.

Friday sees the final two NBA Play-in games for the No. 8 seed in both conferences. In a win-or-go-home scenario, the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat meet in an Eastern Conference showdown, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Dallas Mavericks in a battle for the final playoff slot in the Western grouping.

Across the pond, the English Premier League offers matches on Saturday and Sunday that will have significant bearing on the title race, European qualification, and relegation battles.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Here is how to collect the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonuses bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account Write in your details and verify the information Understand the terms and conditions. Then make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 You’ll then need to cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

If you prefer the $1,500 first bet safety net, here’s how to get started with that offer:

Available in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM and use promo code GOALMAX when signing up Write your details Review and understand the terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 Place your first cash bet on any market If your bet wins, you’ll get the returns If your bet does not win, you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 returned as a sports bonus, which you have seven days to use

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

It’s the weekend, and that means it’s time to rev up the sports world’s action. Use BetMGM’s bonus codes to add an extra pinch of excitement to what you’ll be watching. Use either the 20% deposit match or 1.5K back in sports bonuses on anything on the slate.

Friday will be one of the more exciting days in the NBA season, as the final two NBA Play-in games for the No. 8 seed in both conferences are on the schedule..

The Atlanta Hawks and guard Trae Young will welcome the Miami Heat and center/power forward Bam Adebayo to State Farm Arena in Atlanta. At stake is the No. 8 seed, which wins the right to confront the Easyern Conference’s No. 1 seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the next round.

The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT and is televised by TNT and truTV, with streaming on Max. Miami is a slight -1.5 favorite on the moneyline, with an over/under of 218.5.

After that, the action shifts to the Western Conference, where the Memphis Grizzlies and guard Ja Morant will take on the Dallas Mavericks and center/forward Anthony Davis. The winner gets a potential seven-game series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Once those scores are settled, the first round of the NBA playoffs begin on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s games of note include the upstart Detroit Pistons against the New York Knicks, the latter a 51-game winner that managed to win just one game in four against the young Pistons during the regular season. The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT and has the Knicks a -7.5 favorite, with the over/under at 220.5. ESPN will televise the match from the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York.

The late game on Saturday sees the LeBron James/Luka Dončić-led Los Angeles Lakers (the No. 3 seed) taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, the No. 6 seed that’s led by guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle. At age 40, LeBron may be in the final playoff games of his career, making this match a compelling watch.

The Lakers are -4.5 home favorites on the moneyline, with the over/under at 216.5. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and ABC will televise.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics begin defending their NBA crown against the Orlando Magic, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma CIty Thunder will be out to prove they are worthy of the No. 1 conference seeds against the winners of the Play-in games.

In EPL soccer action, Liverpool and Arsenal will no doubt be scoreboard-watching on Sunday, as the league’s No. 1 position battle could see-saw, depending on results. Both top squads are visitors on Sunday, as Liverpool battles Leicester City at King Power Stadium, while Arsenal confronts Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Liverpool is an overwhelming moneyline favorite at -500, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. That’s because poor Leicester City is fighting to avoid relegation. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. EDT and will be televised by USA Network, with streaming by Peacock.

Arsenal is also heavily favored in its match, carrying a -240 price on the moneyline and a 2.6 goals on the over/under. Their game starts at 9 a.m. EDT and Peacock will stream.

More on BetMGM's Bonus Code Offers

