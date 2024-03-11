BetMGM North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $150 for any sport, including the ACC March Madness tournament

BetMGM brings in a new era of sports betting in North Carolina with a special NC launch promo.

You can bet $5, get $150, and create some memorable moments across a range of sports.

This week, there's MLS action featuring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, the NBA is closing in on the playoffs, and it's time for the ACC tournament as March Madness kicks into gear.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus

How to claim BetMGM’s bonus

Making use of the BetMGM promo is simple.

Sign up at BetMGM and you could soon have $150 in bonus bets.

Here's a step by step guide:

Click here and create new BetMGM Sportsbook account Deposit $5 or more Place a bet of $5 or more on any sport You’ll get $150 in bonus bets, together with any winnings from your bet

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on this week?

The action comes thick and fast as the ACC bracket starts tomorrow.

North Carolina has strong representation with Wake Forest, NC State, UNC and Duke all having championship aspirations.

NC State play Louisville in the first round tomorrow before Wake Forest play on Wednesday and UNC and Duke join at the quarter final stage on Thursday.

In the NBA, there's games every day this week, including the 76ers trip to the Knicks as both teams look to close in on the playoffs.

If you're looking for a football fix, there's a full MLS schedule this weekend and in the FA Cup, Manchester United take on Liverpool on Sunday.

More info on BetMGM’s NC onus

Here's all you need to know before you sign up.