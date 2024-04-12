BetMGM North Carolina promo code GOALNEWS: Bet $5, get $150 bonus to use on a busy weekend of soccer action

New players to BetMGM can get $150 in bonus bets when using promo code GOALNEWS, perfect for this weekend’s busy soccer schedule.

There are big games from the Premier League title race, plus action from La Liga as teams fight for spots in next season’s Champions League. In MLS, the teams continue to fight for early season advantages.

BetMGM North Carolina promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

It’s quick and easy to take advantage of the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code GOALNEWS and earn your bonus bets:

Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Stake at least $5 on any sports bet Get $150 in bonus bets sent to your account, plus any winnings from your qualifying bet

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on this weekend?

The biggest Premier League game on Saturday sees Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur. Both of these teams are in tight races for European football next season, Newcastle in the Europa League and Spurs the Champions League, and neither can afford a loss.

This should be a close, exciting game, with Newcastle priced at +175 and Spurs slight favorites at +130.

On Sunday, Arsenal are huge -380 favorites over a surprisingly unfancied Aston Villa, who are priced at +950. With Manchester City and Liverpool having easy games this weekend, Arsenal must win to stay in control of the Premier League.

In La Liga, there is a huge game as Atlético Madrid (+100) take on Girona (+250). A win for third placed Girona keeps the pressure on Barcelona and opens a 10 point gap over Atlético. However, a win for Madrid will see them close the gap to Girona to just 4 points.

The best MLS game this weekend sees the top two teams from the West clash, with Vancouver (+100) hosting LA Galaxy (+210) on Saturday night.

Click here to go to BetMGM, where you can use promo code GOALNEWS to get $150 in bonus bets to use on all this great soccer action.

