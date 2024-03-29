BetMGM North Carolina promo code GOALNC: Bet $5, get $150 bonus to use on March Madness and EPL

Club soccer is back, and BetMGM have a fantastic offer in North Carolina for $150 in bonus bets to use on all the action using promo code GOALNC.

March Madness also continues this weekend, with Duke and NC State playing their Sweet Sixteen games.

BetMGM North Carolina promo code

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

It’s quick and easy to create an account on BetMGM using promo code GOALNC to unlock $150 in bonus bets when you wager just $5.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM Sportsbook, and use the code GOALNC when opening a new account Make a first deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 on any sport Get $150 in bonus bets sent to your account, plus any winnings from the qualifying bet.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on this weekend?

The international break is over and club soccer is back. This weekend there are huge games from across La Liga, the Premier League, and MLS.

The weekend’s biggest game is in the Premier League, where Manchester City host league leaders Arsenal. The Citizens are only a point behind their rivals, and will want to take full advantage of their -115 favorite status to move up to the top of the league.

Real Madrid are eight points clear at the top of La Liga, however have a tricky match against Athletic Bilbao where they’re only -195 favorites. Second placed Barcelona are comfortable -420 favorites over Las Palmas, and will be hoping Real drop points.

Meanwhile, there is an intriguing game from MLS’s Western Conference between Vancouver and Portland. Both teams currently have 7 points, and a win here would provide a good early season advantage. The home team Whitecaps are currently narrow -125 favorites.

Both Duke and NC State continue their March Madness journeys on Friday, however both are also underdogs in the Sweet Sixteen. NC State are +6.5 points against Marquette, while Duke are +4.5 against Houston. They’ll need wins to reach the weekend’s Elite Eight.

Use the promo code GOALNC on BetMGM this weekend to get $150 in bonus bets to use on this great lineup of March Madness and soccer action.

More info on BetMGM’s NC bonus