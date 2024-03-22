BetMGM North Carolina promo code GOALNC: Bet $5, get $150 bonus to use on any sport this weekend

Alongside Duke starting its March Madness journey against 13 seed Vermont there is also a full schedule of NBA games with huge playoff implications, plus the final of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Number 4 seed Duke starts its March Madness tournament on Friday evening, facing off against 13 seed Vermont. The Blue Devils are comfortable favorites, priced at -12.5 points, meaning it would take a huge upset to not see the team in the second round.

The defending champions UConn plays its first game on Friday afternoon too, taking on 16 seed Stetson. The Huskies open as huge -26.5 point favorites, meaning it would take a historic upset for the +370 tournament favorites to not progress.

In the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks aren’t ready to give up the Eastern Conference to the Celtics just yet. However, to keep their hopes alive, the Bucks will need to beat the Thunder in Sunday night’s biggest game.

It won’t be easy, though. The Thunder are locked in a three-way race with the Nuggets and Timberwolves for the Western Conference and need the win just as badly.

There are international soccer fixtures this weekend, headlined on Sunday night by the CONCACAF Nations League. The final sees the US take on Mexico.

Earlier in the evening, the defeated semi finalists Panama and Jamaica meet in the third place playoff.

