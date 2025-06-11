BetMGM NBA Finals Bonus Code: Get $1500 for Pacers-OKC Thunder Game 3 with GOALMAX

The NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder Game 3 is set for tonight and BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX offers $1,500 in bonuses.

The NBA Finals head into Game 3 tonight, with the Oklahoma City Thunder tackling the Indiana Pacers, tied at 1-1 in their best-of-seven series.

BetMGM is on point with two special offers available for first-time players:

So far, OKC has dominated the action for all but 0.0001 seconds of Game 1. They waxed Indiana by 16 points in Game 2, and will look to demoralize them with a big win in Game 3 on the Pacers home court.

The opening Game 3 moneyline has the OKC Thunder at -220, with the Pacers at +180. The spread has the Pacers getting 5.5, with the over/under estimate at 228.5. ABC is televising the games, with streaming by Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.

NBA Finals Preview - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 5, 2025

Oddsmakers are still leaning toward the Oklahoma City Thunder in these NBA Finals. But the moneyline and spread are way down from the opener, as everyone remembers how the Thunder crumbled instead of rumbled in Game 1.

Now, one of the youngest teams ever in the NBA Finals goes into the snakepit of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the home team hasn’t hosted any finals action since 2000. The crowd will be ready, and you have to think that an Indiana team that loves to run the floor may get a decent energy boost from the fan enthusiasm.

The Pacers will look to guard and team leader Tyrese Haliburton, their hero in Game 1. So far, except for the big shot at the end of the opener, he’s had a relatively quiet series, and he even admits that his Game 1 was “terrible.”

He might as well have said the same about Game 2, where he entered the fourth quarter with just five points, then filled up in garbage time. An astonishing fact: he has yet to take a free throw in this series.

Haliburton is +135 to score more than 20 in Game 3, -400 to get more than 7 assists, lines that show he’ll be trying to get his teammates more involved rather than dominate the ball and the game.

His running mate Pascal Siakim, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, has been relatively quiet in Game 1 and 2, scoring 15 points in each. Indiana needs more from him. He’s -125 to score more than 19.5 points in Game 3, with the under that total at -105.

OKC has defensively shut down a lot of what Indiana loves to do, picking them up early and forcing them to make shots from the perimeter. They can’t drive into the paint much, and that takes away a lot from their scoring chances.

In Game 1, they had Obi Toppin filling it up from 3, but that’s not a game plan they want to pin their hopes on. Toppin, by the way, is -950 to have more than four 3-pointers, an oddsmakers calculation that he’s already had his game of the series.

Let’s not forget that the Pacers had 24 turnovers in the first half of Game 1, and Haliburton had five turnovers himself in Game 2, the most he’s committed in any game this season. He now has 8 turnovers in the series, the most he’s had in any two-game span since March 2024.

Contrast that with OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has set an NBA Finals record for points in the first two games with 72. His scoring and the team’s tough defense make for a championship combo, and unless they crumble in the first away game of the series, they appear to be on track toward a title.

Gilgeous-Alexander is -105 to go over 34.5 points in Game 3, -125 to go under. That’s an indication that he’s convinced oddsmakers that he can’t be stopped. He also has a -165 line on more than 7 assists in Game 3.

