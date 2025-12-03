BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1,600 in Bonuses for Mizzou Tigers & NBA

Tonight’s sports schedule is packed NBA action, and we preview the Mizzou Tigers with betting opportunities for as new Missouri players can use using the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600 to get a 20% first deposit match up to $1600 in sports bonus.

Sign up for a BetMGM account in Missouri. Hit sign up in the top right hand corner Enter the bonus code GOALMAX1600 during registration. Make your first deposit of $1-$1600 BetMGM will match the amount up to $1,600 in sports bonuses as 20% of the deposit . Bonuses bets can be used to place wagers on any sports of your choice Bones bets will expire after seven days

Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks — 12/ 7 - 1 PM ET

The Missouri Tigers hit the road to face the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 1 PM ET (tipping off at the T‑Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO).

On paper, Kansas enters as the favorite, given its program history and talent. Still, the Tigers, currently undefeated in 2025 (8‑0), come in confident and battle‑tested, especially after key early-season wins.

If Missouri pushes pace and gets good shot volume, a “Team Total Over” or “Points Over” on a leading scorer, especially someone like Mark Mitchell or rising frontcourt contributors, could offer solid value. Given Kansas’s offense and Missouri’s defensive rebounding strength, look also at “Total Points Over” or “Rebounds Over/Under” props depending on line pricing.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks — 7:30 PM ET

Team Total – Over (Atlanta) — Atlanta plays at a fairly up‑tempo pace recently, which could push their scoring up; if the Clippers give up fast breaks or get sloppy, ATL hitting a high team total is plausible. O112.5 (-180)

Total Points (Game) – Over — Given both teams’ potential for bursts of offense and speed up-and-down the court, this game could turn into a high-scoring affair — a game total over might carry value. O227.5 (-115)

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets — 7:30 PM ET

Player Points Over – Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson — New York tends to run its offense through key scorers, and Charlotte’s defense has been vulnerable at times — a points-over line for a Knicks guard could offer value. O 27.5 (-115)

Team Total – Over (New York) — The Knicks have shown scoring ability recently; if their offense flows and the Hornets struggle defensively, an over on NYK’s team total seems possible. O237.5 (-105)

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings — 8:00 PM ET

Game Total – Over — Both teams have shown offensive tendencies in certain matchups this season; with pace likely being pushed, the over on total points could hit if both sides trade baskets. O230.5 (-110)

Team Total – Over (Sacramento) — The Kings often push tempo and can score efficiently; against a possibly inconsistent Rockets defense, Sacramento’s team total over may be worth a look. O103.5 (-200)

What Are BetMGM Customer Service Options?

Yes, BetMGM provides several customer service options for Missouri players:

Live Chat: 24/7 access through the app or website for instant assistance.

24/7 access through the app or website for instant assistance. Email Support: Submit questions or issues at support@betmgm.com, typically answered within 24 hours.

Submit questions or issues at support@betmgm.com, typically answered within 24 hours. Phone Support: Call the dedicated BetMGM helpline during business hours for direct support.

Call the dedicated BetMGM helpline during business hours for direct support. Help Center: Access FAQs, account guidance, and responsible gaming resources directly on the BetMGM site.

These options ensure Missouri players have assistance with deposits, wagers, or technical issues.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

