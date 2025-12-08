BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses Sporting KC, NBA & EPL Action

With the San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans tipping off tonight at 8:00 PM ET, Manchester United facing Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon at 3:00 PM ET, and Sporting Kansas City gearing up for the new season.

Missouri bettors have multiple prime opportunities to use their BetMGM promo code today. Whether you prefer NBA, EPL, or MLS action, today’s slate offers a range of betting options.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

Signing up is easy:

Download the BetMGM app or visit the website and verify you are located in Missouri. Hit sign up in the top right-hand corner. Provide the necessary details to create an account Use the promo code GOALMAX1500 during registration. Deposit any amount from $1 - $1,500. Instantly, BetMGM will credit you with a sports bonus worth 20% of your deposit. Once that’s done, the bonus becomes available to use on any sports you choose. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

How you can use your BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code today

MLS—Sporting KC Futures

As of now, there’s no scheduled match today for Sporting Kansas City. Their 2025 schedule does not list a game.

However, there are still some bets you can make on the futures of the team. They are listed at +15000 to win the MLS Cup. This could be a fun little bet to take if you are a fan of the team.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans, December 8 — tip‑off at 8:00 PM ET.

Why this matters: The Spurs (15‑7) visit a struggling Pelicans team (3‑21) — a classic mismatch that might offer value for spread or moneyline bettors.

Betting angles to consider: San Antonio moneyline (-425) or spread, which is set at -9.5(-110), offer good value.

You can also look at total points if both teams push pace 236.5(-105). There are also player props (points, assists) for key players like De’Aaron Fox. He has been on a tear of late as Victor Wembayama has been out with a calf strain.

EPL: Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, December 8 — kickoff at 3:00 PM ET.

Why this matters: A high‑profile Premier League match with Manchester United, typically favored. This could draw strong interest from soccer bettors in Missouri.

Betting angles:

United moneyline(-145)

Total goals O2.5 (-145)

Bryan Mbeumo to score at any time (+130)

These are all good props to bet on based on Manchester United's gameplay and strong offensive power.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

In Missouri, sports betting should always be approached as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Responsible gaming tools are available to help players maintain control and enjoy a safe betting experience. These safeguards include deposit limits, which allow players to set a maximum amount of money they can add to their accounts over a specific time frame, and wager limits, which cap how much can be risked per bet or per day or week.

Players can also set time-outs, temporarily restricting access to their sportsbook accounts for a chosen period, or opt for self-exclusion, fully blocking themselves from all licensed Missouri sportsbooks for months or even years. These measures help prevent impulsive or harmful betting behavior.

Missouri residents also have access to support programs if they experience gambling problems. The confidential helpline 1-800-GAMBLER is available 24/7, offering guidance, therapy referrals, and resources. Additionally, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) provides counseling, chat support, and further resources for safe gambling practices.

By utilizing these tools and knowing where to seek help, Missouri sports bettors can enjoy wagering responsibly, keeping it fun while staying in control of their betting activity.

