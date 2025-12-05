BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for Chiefs, NBA & CFB

Use the BetMGM Missouri promo code, GOALMAX1500, and get up to $1,500 in bonuses ahead of the Chiefs vs Texans tomorrow, or any of Today's NBA, and CFB action from 12:00 PM ET.

Missouri bettors have got their eyes on this week’s big games. The Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Houston Texans on Sunday, 12/7 at 8:20 PM ET.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Promo Code

Use the code GOALMAX1500 and follow these steps to claim BetMGM’s Missouri offer:

Download the BetMGM app (iOS or Android) or visit the website. Hit Sign up in the top right corner. Register by providing your information. Be sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX1500. Fund your account with $1 - $1,500 You get 20% of your deposit matched up to $1,500 in sports bonuses Use the bonus bets to wager on your preferred sports

How to Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code Today

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Dec.7, 8:20 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at 6–6 this season and are gearing up for a crucial NFL showdown against the Houston Texans.

Favored at –175, the Chiefs aim to rebound from a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys and are also solid value to cover the –3.5 spread (–102).

With a relatively modest total of 41.5 points, expectations point to a controlled, possibly lower-scoring affair. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in strong form, averaging 269.8 passing yards per game this season—and 292.6 yards over his last five outings.

Against the Texans’ tricky defense, Mahomes is well-positioned to exceed the over 240.5 passing yards (-104) mark, giving bettors a reliable angle to consider.

NBA: Warriors vs Cavaliers 12/6 7:30 PM ET

In the NBA, the Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavs hold a slight edge on the moneyline and spread, making bets against them risky unless you expect a major upset. Golden State also faces injury concerns, with key players such as Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler listed as questionable or out, potentially impacting scoring and game flow.

Totals could swing either way; if the Warriors are undermanned, Cleveland’s defense may push the game under projections.

Player props on Cavs stars, like Donovan Mitchell, for points, rebounds, or assists, may offer safer value, while cautious spread bets or small underdog wagers on Golden State could pay off if they mount a comeback.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs BYU Cougars 12/6 12:00 PM ET

Finally, the 2025 Big 12 Championship Game sees the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the BYU Cougars on today at 12:00 PM ET. Early lines list Texas Tech as the heavy favorite (–549 ML, –12.5 to –13.5 spread) with BYU as the underdog (+410 ML, +12.5/+13.5 spread).

Total points range around 49.5–50.5, reflecting two elite defenses. Texas Tech dominated the regular-season matchup 29–7 and enters with top-tier defense, while BYU must win to maintain playoff hopes. Safe bets favor Texas Tech ML or covering the spread, while totals likely lean under.

Player props on BYU QB passing (~249.5 yards) or RB rushing (~79.5 yards) may offer value on under plays. This championship clash offers a mix of straightforward favorites and strategic prop opportunities, appealing to both conservative and value-minded bettors.

Responsible Gambling & Missouri Details

BetMGM Missouri is now legal statewide following the launch on December 1, 2025. Missouri bettors have access to:

Deposit limits, wager limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion tools.

24/7 help via the national helpline 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know is struggling with gambling.

Use the bonus code responsibly — it’s meant to add value, not encourage risky gambling behavior.

More info on BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri