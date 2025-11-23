BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1600 in Bonuses for St Louis Blues on 12/1

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, GOALMAX, promo includes $100 for early sign-ups and a first bet offer worth up to $1,500. Pre-register now and be ready for all the opening week action.

Not from Missouri? Check out our nationwide BetMGM promo code

Or take a look at our US Sportsbooks promos for other state sportsbook promos

Our expert has also dissected the best sports betting apps

Signing up for the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

Start your BetMGM Missouri journey early! Pre-registering before launch day secures your rewards—and makes you one of the first to get betting on December 1. Your account, bonus code, and the state’s biggest sportsbook promos will be ready for you the moment Missouri goes live.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app (iOS or Android). Tap “Sign Up” on the home screen and enter your info. Complete age and ID verification on the app (must be 21+ in Missouri). Add the promo code GOALMAX during registration in the promo section. Choose your security options and review responsible gaming tools. Wait for the launch on December 1, 2025, to unlock your bonuses.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code on 12/1

Registered with GOALMAX? On launch day, you’ll score a $100 bonus and access the $1,500 first-bet offer—if your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds you in bonus bets. All bonuses are instantly available when betting officially opens.

Log in to your account in the BetMGM app on December 1 Collect $100 in bonus bets for preregistration Place a first qualifying wager up to $1,500 Get your stake back (up to $1,500) as bonus bets if your first wager loses Remember: All bonus bets expire after seven days

MO Sports Betting Schedule – St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks Mon, Dec 1, 8PM ET

Missouri’s sportsbook debut week features top-tier matchups for every type of fan. Mahomes and Andy Reid lead the Chiefs, Jordan Binnington guards the net on the Blues’ ice, and Mizzou’s basketball stars battle rivals. Fans statewide will feel the energy of Arrowhead and Enterprise Center as the action heats up each night.

NFL: Chiefs vs. Texans, Sunday Night Football (Dec 7, NBC, 8:20 pm ET) at Arrowhead Stadium.

MLS: St. Louis CITY SC’s latest offseason news streams on Apple TV+.

NCAAF: Missouri Tigers are bowl eligible, with game details to come on ESPN.

NCAAB: Mizzou’s Anthony Robinson and Aaron Rowe meet Notre Dame (Dec 2) and Kansas (Dec 7).

From the Kansas City Chiefs battling for a playoff spot to the college bowl game schedule dropping, Missouri sports fans will soon be able to have a blast during BetMGM’s live sportsbook launch week on 12/1.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with BetMGM?

Not just yet! Although BetMGM has opened preregistration for Missouri, sports betting is not available until the official launch on December 1, 2025.

Until then, fans can download the BetMGM app, create their account, and lock in both pre-launch promos.

As soon as sports betting goes live on launch day, you’ll have access to a complete suite of markets for every top event—from Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead to Mizzou basketball and more.

December 1 signals the green light for BetMGM sportsbook action throughout Missouri, so get ready—your game day just got a major upgrade.

More info on BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX BetMGM Missouri bonus promo Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win + $100 on Pre-Reg! BetMGM Missouri bonus terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other Missouri sportsbooks ahead of the sports betting launch.