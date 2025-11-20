BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1600 in Bonus Bets for MO Sports Betting Launch 12/1

Missouri users can unlock an exclusive $100 bonus + $1500 in bonus bets by signing up before the official launch of Missouri sports betting on December 1. Using the BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX.

Claim your spot early to maximize these pre-launch offers and be ready for game day when the action begins.

Signing up for the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

Missouri Sports fans and sportsbook users can now sign up ahead of launch to secure a premium bonus offer and get a head start before Missouri online sports betting goes live.

How to get started with BetMGM Missouri:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play store. Click “Sign Up” in the top right corner on the app’s home page. Enter your name, address, email, and other requested details. Complete age and ID verification (must be 21+ in Missouri). Enter the bonus code GOALMAX when prompted. Set your security preferences and responsible gambling settings for extra protection. Wait for Missouri’s sports betting launch on December 1, 2025. Remember, pre-registration is live, but bonuses can’t be accessed until launch.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code on 12/1

When legal betting begins in Missouri, those who registered early with GOALMAX can access the full $1,600 in BetMGM rewards, including a $1,500 first-bet refund and $100 in bonus bets for pre-registering.

Open the BetMGM app and log in with your pre-registered account on December 1, 2025. Collect your $100 in bonus bets (for early registrants only). Place a qualifying wager up to $1,500. If that first wager doesn’t win, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets (up to $1,500). Enjoy a total possible bonus value of up to $1,600 once live and fully launched.. Please note: bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and expire after seven days.

Missouri Sports Betting Schedule – Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Sun, Dec 7, 8:20 PM ET

Missouri kicks off the first week of legal sports betting with a packed calendar.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and receiver Rashee Rice headline the NFL action, while on the ice, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas spark the Blues. In college sports, guard Nick Honor and Tamar Bates steer Mizzou into key basketball matchups. Each event is set to energize fans in stadiums and on screens across the state.

Other highlighted events for the week:

NHL: Blues host the Anaheim Ducks (Dec 1), then play the Boston Bruins away (Dec 4).

Blues host the Anaheim Ducks (Dec 1), then play the Boston Bruins away (Dec 4). MLS: St. Louis CITY SC’s latest offseason news streams on Apple TV+.

St. Louis CITY SC’s latest offseason news streams on Apple TV+. NCAAF: The Missouri Tigers are bowl eligible with 6+ wins; bowl game details will be announced on ESPN.

The Missouri Tigers are bowl eligible with 6+ wins; bowl game details will be announced on ESPN. NCAAB: Mizzou basketball’s Anthony Robinson and Aaron Rowe take on Notre Dame (Dec 2) and Kansas (Dec 7).

Arrowhead Stadium and Enterprise Center will be the heart of the action as Missouri fans enjoy an opening week full of big moments and rivalries.

Can I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs with BetMGM?

Not quite yet—Missouri sports betting goes live on December 1, 2025, so bets on the Chiefs aren’t possible (or legal) before then.

As soon as the launch hits, BetMGM will offer a full suite of options for Chiefs fans: straight bets, player props, over/unders, same-game parlays, and futures, all designed to let you follow every Mahomes pass and Arrowhead roar with maximum excitement.

From kickoff onward, you’ll enjoy a packed Chiefs betting hub with odds and choices for every type of fan—making Kansas City one of BetMGM’s top featured teams in Missouri.

More info on BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code

BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX BetMGM Missouri bonus promo Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win + $100 on Pre-Reg! BetMGM Missouri bonus terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other MO sportsbooks ahead of the Missouri sports betting launch.