BetMGM Bonus Codes | $1.5K Back or 20% deposit match for NBA

On Tuesday, the UEFA Champions League quarter final first-leg matches feature Arsenal vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan:

In the NBA, the season is winding down and each game becomes crucial for post-season positioning. Key games on Tuesday include the Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics at the New York Knicks.

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London at 3 p.m. EDT. The match is televised on Paramount+, with Real Madrid a slight favorite over an injury-bit Arsenal. Early lines have a Real Madrid win at 21/10, with a draw at 17/10.

The two squads have some history, most notably an Arsenal 1-0 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the round of 16 years ago. Arsenal has the home pitch advantage, and hopes to return key player Bukayo Saka, one of the world’s top players, who has now healed from a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid may be missing goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin for this match, which will add pressure to their defense but they also have superstar Kylian Mbappé on their side.

The squad that advances will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa in the semi-finals, bringing them one step closer to the final in Munich.

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan will see the Germans with injuries to such key players as Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, and Jamal Musiala. Bayern leads the Bundesliga by six points over Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter sits atop Serie A, four points ahead of Napoli, and is looking to inject a healthy amount of capital into the team if it advances to face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.

Bayern Munich is a -106 moneyline favorite in the odds, with a draw at +260 and the over/under at 2.5 goals. The game is televised on Paramount+ starting at 3 p.m. EDT from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers, holders of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the No. 1 seed. The game is one the Lakers need to solidify their hold on the No. 2 seed.

The Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks doesn’t do much for the standings, but the Knicks will be trying to break the psychological barrier that has them struggling against the top teams in the conference. The Knicks have a magic number of 1 game to clinch the No. 3 seed.

