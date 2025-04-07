BetMGM Bonus Codes | $1.5K Back or 20% deposit match for March Madness Championship

Florida and Houston meet in the March Madness National Championship tonight, with basketball immortality on the horizon.

Tonight is the one shining moment that Florida and Houston have waited for. The two teams square off in the 2025 NCAA Men’s College Basketball final. At stake is the national championship and BetMGM are right alongside players.

To get to tonight’s championship, Florida beat Auburn and Houston upset Duke in a Final Four game that saw the Blue Devils up 8 with under 3 minutes to play.

If that’s not enough, there are several key soccer matches on Monday, including the EPL’s Leicester City vs. Newcastle United and Bologna vs. Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

Monday's outstanding sports lineup includes anything from the MLS and NBA to the drama of the March Madness finale and European soccer.

College basketball fans will focus tonight on the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

The SEC’s Florida Gators take on the Big 12’s Houston Cougars, with the action starting at 8:50 p.m. EDT and televised on CBS. Florida is a -118 moneyline favorite in the early odds, giving -1.5 points to Houston, with the over/under at 141.5.

This is the first meeting between the schools since the 1970s. Houston is in the championship game for the third time, seeking its first title. Florida won back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007.

To get to the title game, the Cougars stunned Duke, outscoring the Blue Devils 15-3 in the final minutes on Saturday to win, 70-67. Guard L.J. Cryer, Houston’s leading scorer in the regular season, finished with 26 points.

In the earlier game on Saturday, Florida rode guard Walter Clayton, Jr. to Monday night. The senior guard scored 34 points, becoming the first player with 30+ points in the Elite Eight and Final Four since Indiana State’s Larry Bird did it way back in 1979.

Soccer action on Monday sees Leicester City battle Newcastle United at King Power Stadium. The game is televised by USA Network at 3 p.m. EDT. New C is a solid favorite at -200 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Newcastle can’t afford a letdown. A victory potentially moves them into the EPL top six, depending on other results, which would bolster European tournament chances next season. On the other side of the ledger, Leicester faces the threat of relegation, and has not scored in two consecutive matches. That puts manager Ruud van Nistelrooy on the hot seat, and another poor showing here could be his swan song.

In an Italian Serie A match, Napoli battles Bologna at Renato Dall’Ara at 2:45 p.m. Paramount+ will televise the match, with Napoli a slight favorite at +115 with a +2.5 on goals.

Napoli currently sits in second place, trailing league leaders Inter Milan by four points with a game in hand. A victory against Bologna would shave that margin down to one point. Bologna has a five-match winning streak, and is hoping to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season with a strong showing here.

