BetMGM Bonus Codes | $1.5K Back or 20% deposit match for March Madness

March Madness and its final four feture this weekend, with NBA and the USWNT in action as well.

March Madness is back with the Final Four showdown, featuring Florida, Auburn, Duke, and Houston competing for the ultimate college basketball title. Fanatics Sportsbook is ready to enhance your experience, offering new players an exciting sign-up bonus.

Florida faces Auburn at 6 PM EDT on Saturday, with Duke taking on Houston immediately after at 8:49 PM EDT. Meanwhile, soccer fans can enjoy evening matches from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and a clash between the USWNT and Brazil.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

Tap into the excitement of this weekend's outstanding sports lineup with the BetMGM’s bonus codes. Either the 20% deposit match or 1.5K back in sports bonuses can be used on anything from MLS and NBA to the drama of March Madness and European soccer, there's plenty to keep you entertained.

College basketball fans will turn their eyes to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday for the NCAA Final Four, a day many hoops aficionados consider the best day of the year in sports.

This year, all four No. 1 NCAA regionals seeds advanced to this last showdown, and while there’s no true Cinderella team among them, there’s still plenty to root for. Florida and Auburn, both from the SEC, start the action at 6:09 EDT.

Auburn leads with SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome at forward. The 6-10 Broome has been a force for the Tigers, but lately has battled a shoulder injury. Hoping to pick up any slack is guard Tahaad Pettiford, the team’s key playmaker and a defensive dynamo.

For the Florida Gators, Walter Clayton Jr. leads the charge. He averaged 18.1 ppg this season to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds. As he goes, so go the Gators. Forward Alex Condon will act as support, sporting 10.8 ppg and 7.8 rebounds. He tweaked an ankle in the Sweet 16, but did return to play. How healthy he is will go a long way in this game. Florida is a -150 favorite on the early moneyline, giving +2.5 points, with a 159.5 over/under.

ACC stalwart Duke takes on Houston in the nightcap, starting at 8:49 p.m. EDT. The Blue Devils boast forward Cooper Flagg, who will be the No. 1 pick in any NBA draft he chooses to enter. The sharp-shooting freshman appears recovered from an earlier ankle injury. He’s backed by 7’2” Khaman Maluach at center, whose shot-blocking presence will be a key to the game.

For Big 12 champions Houston, senior guard LJ Cryer is a long-range bomber who averaged 15 ppg during the regular season. He’s backed by guard Milos Uzan, who poured in 11.6 ppg during the regular season.Duke is a big favorite on the early moneyline at -235, giving +4.5 points to Houston, with an over/under of 136.5.

Soccer action on Friday has Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg battling at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga, but are dealing with several injuries as they take on a red-hot FC Augsburg, who are on an 11-game unbeaten run.

Bayern Munich is led by forward Harry Kane, who has four goals in his last five matches. He’s backed by winger Leroy Sané, who has chipped in three goals in recent games, and midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is dominant on the defensive side.

Countering them for FC Augsburg is midfielder Alexis Claude-Maurice, who has nine goals on the season,and Samuel Essende, a forward with six goals and two assists. Oddsmakers have Bayern Munich as a solid -230 favorite on the moneyline, with a draw at +340 and the goals over 2.5 at -150.

In Los Angeles, the U.S. Women vs. Brazil on Saturday should be a packed house in a friendly dubbed the “Olympic gold medal rematch” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the U.S., forward Trinity Rodman is back after a back injury sidelined her. She was a key player on the U.S. Women’s team in the Olympics, contributing three goals and an assist. She will be supported by veteran forward Catarina Macarlo and team captain Lindsey Heaps.

Brazil will bring it with forward Kerolin and midfielder Duda Samaio, both keys to the always complex Brazil attack. No odds have been posted yet, but the U.S. holds a dominant lifetime edge, holding a 33-3-5 advantage and winning the gold most recently in the Olympic final.

In the EPL, Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday at Goodison Park sees Arsenal trying to keep its slim title hopes alive and solidify its place in the top four. Attempting to thwart them is red-hot Everton.

Arsenal is in second place with 61 points, 12 points in the rear-view mirror of Liverpool. But a victory will help them grab a firmer hold in a spot in the top four, ensuring they make it to next season’s UEFA Champions League matches.

Everton is in no danger of relegation, but still sits in 15th place. They will be looking for a morale-boosting victory over a top team to build momentum. The game starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, with streaming on the Discovery+ app in the U.S. Arsenal is a solid -135 favorite on the moneyline, -0.5 on the spread, with over 2.5 goals at +127.

