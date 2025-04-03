BetMGM Bonus Codes | $1.5K Back or 20% deposit match

Find out about our expert’s BetMGM’s promo code analysis, for Thursday’s sports action, seeing NBA and Premier League featuring (04/03).

FOX’s inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament continues with its final second-round games on Thursday in Las Vegas. They’re available to bettors via BetMGM, and also bring with them two great promo code offers for new customers.

The FOX Sports College Basketball Crown tournament match-ups pits pre-tourney favorite Cincinnati against Big 12 challenger UCF. That game starts at 7 p.m. EDT on FS1. The second game brings the USC Trojans against Big East power Villanova, with the game set for 9:30 p.m. EDT on FS1. The winners advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the championship slated for Sunday, April 6.

Soccer action on Thursday is highlighted by a showdown between Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on Today?

It’s a Big 12 Battle Royale in the first game of the FOX Crown quarterfinals, as the Cincinnati Bearcats go to war against the UCF Knights. The two teams are fairly evenly matched, finishing within a game of each other in the overall regular season standings in one of the toughest conferences in college hoops.

For the Bearcats, guard Jizzle James leads the way. A dynamic playmaker, he averaged 12.8 ppg to go with 3.6 assists. Not to mention he has one of the great names in college sports. Supporting him is backcourt mate Simas Lukosius, who chips in 10.3 ppg.

The Knights of UCF will bring it with guard/forward Keyshawn Hall, who keys their defense. He works with senior guard Darius Johnson to form a potent one-two punch that could spring an upset. The team is known for its ability to fill the basket, finishing in the NCAA top 55 in ppg at 79.3.

Early line odds on the game have Cincinnati as a -260 favorite, giving +8.5 on points and 152.5 on the over/under.

The Villanova Wildcats are led into the fray by interim coach Mike Nardi, who will be replaced by incoming Kevin Willard for next season. But Nardi can end things on a high note for his Big East stalwarts.

The Cats are led by senior forward Eric Dixon, who lights up the court at 23.0 ppg from the paint. He’s backed by senior guard Wooga Poplar (a contender for tournament top name), who puts up 6.9 rebounds per game.

Hoping to counter that is USC junior guard Desmond Claude, the Trojans leading scorer at 16 ppg to go with 4.3 assists. He’ll work with senior forward Saint Thomas, who will send up a novena to at least match his average of 5.7 rebounds per game.

Oddsmakers have Villanova as a slight favorite against USC, giving five points in the spread with the over/under at 151 in what’s viewed as a particularly tight match.

Soccer’s big match on Thursday in the Premier League sees Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur battle it out.

Chelsea will hope to have forward Cole Palmer back from a minor injury to bolster their attack. Likewise, winger Noni Madueke is rounding into form after a hamstring injury, and is expected to pose a problem on the flanks. Striker Nicolas Jackson is also expected to play after a hamstring.

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to form a wall with defender Cristian Romero, opening things up for midfielder James Maddison and forward Heung-Min Son, the captain and a strong finisher.

Chelsea needs a victory against Tottenham to boost their chances of qualifying for European competitions next season. Tottenham Hotspur has been struggling lately, and hopes a solid game against Chelsea will be a springboard toward better days.

Kickoff in the match is 3 p.m. EDT. Chelsea is a favorite at -155 on the early moneyline, with a draw at +360 and 2.3 on the over/under. Sky Sports app will stream the game.

