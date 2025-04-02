BetMGM Bonus Codes | 20% deposit match or $1.5K Back

Premier League derbies and College basketball quarter-finals are on their way today, and BetMGM's Bonus Codes are here to carry new players through.

FOX’s inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament continues on Wednesday in Las Vegas with two quarterfinal matchups. They’re available to bettors via BetMGM, and also bring with them two great promo code offers for new customers.

The Butler Bulldogs challenge the Boise State Broncos in one contest, while the Nebraska Cornhuskers battle the Georgetown Hoyas in the second game. Both games are on FS1 starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The winners advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the championship slated for Sunday, April 6.

Amid a tonne of EPL soccer action, Wednesday spotlights the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield. The kickoff for that match is at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on Peacock.

Butler arrived in the FOX Crown quarterfinals today by edging out the Utah Utes, 86-84, on a last-second layup in the final seconds by senior forward Pierre Brooks, who had 22 points in the Monday game.

The Bulldogs are hoping he can sustain that magic in Wednesday’s action and possibly be joined by senior forward Jahmyl Telfort, who led the team with an average of 16.2 ppg and 4.8 rebounds. On the defensive side, senior center Andre Screen hopes to be a force while chipping in 8.2 ppg and 6.1 rebounds.

Boise State had an easier time of things to get to the quarterfinals, blasting the George Washington Revolutionaries 89-59 on Monday, March 31.

They rely on Tyson Degenhart, a senior forward regarded as one of the Mountain West Conference’s top players. He’ll be joined on the attack by junior point guard Alvaro Cardenas and senior forward O’Mar Stanley.

Boise St. is heavily favored in the early lines, with pundits citing its much stronger conference that sent three teams to the NCAA. Boise St. fell short in its conference championship game, but beat two NCAA teams in its tournament. Early odds have it -260 on the moneyline, giving +6.5 to Butler. The over/under is currently projected at 154.5.

Nebraska vs. Georgetown is a battle between the Big Ten and Big East. The Cornhuskers will lean on guard Brice Williams, who led the team with 30 points in its first-round triumph over Arizona State.

The team will also look to Juwan Gary, a forward who went off for 18 points in the Arizona game. And also one to watch is guard Connor Essegian, who sparked his team with eight consecutive points in its comeback win against Arizona State.

Georgetown has Micah Peavy, a guard/forward grad student who can get hot at any time. He’s backed by guard Jayden Epps, the team’s leading scorer, and forward Drew Fielder, a strong rebounder who will take on all comers in the paint.

The early line favors Nebraska by -320 on the moneyline, giving +7.5 on the spread with an over/under of 152.5.

Soccer action Wednesday sees the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield as the EPL highlight.

Liverpool tops the Premier League with a record of 21 wins, 7 draws, and 1 loss and are led by Mohamed Salah, who has 27 goals and 17 assists. Everton is way back in 15th, but hope to compete with forward Beto, who has netted 6 goals this season.

This is the season’s closing Merseyside derby, with Liverpool hosting. Everton did manage to grab a late draw the last time they met, during Goodison Park’s final derby, and with David Moyes back at the helm, they aim to mark Anfield.

The early line has Liverpool a big moneyline favorite at -275, with a draw at +400 and the over/under on goals at 2.5.

