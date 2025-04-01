BetMGM Bonus Codes | 20% deposit match or $1.5K back

College Basketball is joined by Premier League and South American soccer today, and BetMGM have two offers to set new players up.

FOX’s inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament continues on Tuesday in Las Vegas with six big games, all available to bettors via BetMGM who also bring with them two great promo code offers for new customers.

Pre-tournament favorite the Cincinnati Bearcats take on the DePaul Blue Demons in one noteworthy game, while the USC Trojans battle the Tulane Green Wave in another match.

Also on Tuesday, the first legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter Finals will feature a battle between Club América vs. Cruz Azul, two of Mexico’s most venerable clubs. There’s also the return of the EPL on tap.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus on Today?

The FOX College Basketball Crown is a single-elimination postseason tournament featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and several at-large participants. The tournament is hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati (+430) entered the tournament as the favorite. The Bearcats play in the rough Big 12 conference and struggled a bit this year, ending the season with an 17-14 record (7-13 in conference).

Guard Jizzle James is the leading scorer for Cincinnati. He was the team’s top scorer at 12.8 ppg to go along with 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. His backcourt mate is Dan Skillings Jr., who chipped in 9.3 ppg and 3.8 rebounds. They rely on the muscle of forward Dillon Mitchell, who contributed 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

DePaul will counter with guard C.J. Gunn, who led the team with 12.8 ppg. To go with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. His backcourt mate is Isaiah Rivera, who managed 10.7 ppg and 4.1 rebounds. Rounding out the Depaul attack is guard Layden Blocker, who adds 9.8 ppg and 3.1 assists. The overall team finished 14-19 in a revived Big East this year.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are a slight favorite on the moneyline at -112, giving a hefty +9.5 on the spread to DePaul. The over/under is 140.5 and the game starts at 3 p.m. EDT. Worth noting: Cincinnati is 17-6 in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 73.9%).

In the other FOX Crown game of note, the USC Trojans meet the Tulane Green Wave in the first meeting between the schools since 1938.

Four players averaged double figures in scoring for the Trojans this year, led by Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates II. Claude, an Xavier transfer, topped the team with 16.3 ppg and 4.3 assists. He’ll look for forward Saint Thomas and center Josh Cohen to shut down the defensive end for the Trojans.

Standing in the path of the Trojans is Tulane’s Kaleb Banks, a forward who averages 16.1 ppg and 7.3 rebounds. He is backed by 7-foot center Stefan Cicic, a freshman who dominates in the paint.

USC is -112 on the moneyline, giving 8.5 points in the spread. The over/under is 155.5 for the match, which has an 11 p.m. EDT start.

Soccer fans are looking forward to the first legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter Finals on Tuesday. The big match will feature Club América vs. Cruz Azul from Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City. The game starts at 8:15 EDT.

These are two of Mexico’s most heralded clubs, and both will be looking to play a tight defensive game. Oddsmakers have Club América as the favorite in the early line, although Cruz Azul is riding a three-game winning hot streak.

After a two-week break, the EPL squads are back in action on Tuesday. Manchester United challenges Nottingham Forest in one of the matches, with Nottingham a slight favorite based on its strong play this season. Players returning from internationals may need to get in gear, making this one to watch as a possible upset. Early odds have Nottingham as +135 on the moneyline in what’s expected to be a tight contest.

