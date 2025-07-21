BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Argentina vs. Peru, Chile vs. Ecuador

The Copa America Femenina, the women’s soccer equivalent of the Copa America, has two key quarter-finals matches on Monday.

It’s Argentina vs. Peru and Chile vs. Ecuador today, with the sides hoping to advance to the semi-finals and a shot at qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Read on for the latest odds.

A path to the Summer Olympics in 2028 or the 2027 Pan American games is at stake in Monday’s matches for the Copa America Femenina.

Argentina currently is atop the group stage with six points, and a win progresses then to the semi-finals. Winning that brings qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Peru is already eliminated from the semi-finals, having 0 points after three losses.

But they still have a chance to rise to third place in Group A with a win, which puts them in a playoff with the fifth-place squad. A win there automatically qualifies for the Pan American Games, although Peru automatically qualifies as the host.

The match kicks off at 5 p.m. EDT from Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador. Argentina is an overwhelming -2500 favorite and carries a 3.5 goals over/under. FS1 will televise and the match will be streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and other carriers that carry the channel.

In the other Copa America Femenina match on Monday, Chile takes on Ecuador for a shot at the semi-finals. Ecuador is in 2nd place in the Group A, with a win advancing them to the semi-finals and a shot at 2028 Olympic qualification.

Chile is in 4th place with 3 points, and a win would tie them with Ecuador for 2nd place, with goal difference the decider. They also have a shot if they draw, depending on other outcomes.

The Chile squad has a 2-1 loss to Argentina in the group stage, and thus must win.

BetMGM have Chile as a +100 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 8 p.m.EDT at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador. FS1 will televise and stream the match.

