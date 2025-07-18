Spain vs Switzerland and France vs Germany battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Tournament favorites Spain face hosts Switzerland while eight-time winners Germany take on France. Read on for the latest odds.

Spain entered this tournament as a heavy favorite despite never having won a Women’s Euro.

They'll be hoping to take one step closer to glory when they take on Switzerland, a squad that has never won a quarter-final match.

If Switzerland pulls an upset, they would become just the third host nation to reach the semi-finals.

They have a big task ahead: Spain loves to dominate possession and takes a huge number of shots per game. The Swiss will have to hope to catch Spain being overly aggressive and making a mistake.

BetMGM have Spain as the overwhelming -1200 favorite, with a 4.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT on Friday from Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

On Saturday, France takes on Germany in the other Women’s Euro quarter-final.

Both teams are among the tournament favorites, making this a match of women’s soccer giants.

France won all three of its group matches, scoring a tournament-high 11 goals. They’ve won 11 consecutive international matches this season, and have a powerful incentive here, having never won a major women’s international tournament.

In contrast, Germany has won eight titles, and has done particularly well in the Women’s Euro, reaching the semi-finals in every year but two.

They have a strong track record against France, winning or advancing in all five previous major tournament matches.

BetMGM have France a +110 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

