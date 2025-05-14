BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Knicks-Celtics & Warriors-Timberwolves NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers bettors $150 in bonuses, with Game 5 of two series on the way, Knicks-Celtics & Warriors-Timberwolves.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs is starting to gain some clarity, as two squads have seized command of their series. BetMGM can add an extra element of excitement into your viewing of those games with two special offers available for first-time players:

Wednesday’s games have the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics, while the Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Golden State Warriors.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The New York Knicks have the defending champion Boston Celtics on the ropes, leading in their series, 3-1. New York killed any momentum Boston built in Game 3 with its lone victory in the series, triumphing in Game 4 much to the delight of a roaring Madison Square Garden crowd.

Now the Knicks will attempt to close out the Celtics on their home court, TD Garden. Worse news for the Celtics is that superstar Jayson Tatum is gone for the season and perhaps most of next year with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He sustained the injury in a noncontact play in Game 4.

The Knicks have not been to the conference finals since 2000, but are healthy and confident that they have a solid path to the NBA Conference Finals,

Guard Jalen Brunson and two-headed center Karl Anthony-Towns and Mitchell Robinson have been the difference makers for the Knicks, with Mikal Bridges delivering some of his best play in a New York uniform adding to their firepower.

While the Celtics are reeling, they aren’t giving up. Guard Jaylen Brown is still around to fill up the basket, and the Celts have Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as his wingmen. They won’t want to give up the ghost on their home court.

Oddsmakers have favored the Celtics throughout the series, and Game 5 is no different. The Green are -197 on the moneyline, giving -4.5 points to the Knicks, with an over/under of 208.5.

TNT and truTV are televising Game 5 starting at 7 p.m. EDT, with Max offering a streaming option.

Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves is the other Wednesday night game. The T-wolves are in command, up 3-1 in the series, and the Warriors are again expected to be without star guard Steph Curry, out with a pulled hamstring.

The Timberwolves will look to forward Julius Randle for scoring. He’s come alive in this series, and teams with guard Anthony Edwards to offer a potent 1-2 punch on offense.

The Warriors will hope guard/forward Jimmy Butler can rise to the occasion in Game 5. He’s taken over as the team’s main offensive threat in Curry’s absence, but he’ll need some help from Buddy Hield and particularly center Draymond Green if the team hopes to survive.

The current moneyline has the T-wolves as a solid -220 favorite, spotting 11.5 points to the Warriors, with an over/under of 203.5. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT from Target Center, with TNT and truTV televising and Max handling the streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

