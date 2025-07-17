+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Sweden vs England

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets, with Sweden and England meeting in the Women's Euros quarter-finals at 3pm ET (07/17).

The second quarter-finals match in the Women’s Euro is the focus of the soccer world on Thursday. BetMGM is rocking out with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the weekend’s matches.

It’s Sweden vs. England on Thursday for the right to advance to the Women’s Euro semi-finals, putting the victor two wins away from winning the tournament.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

  1. Head over to BetMGM.com
  2. Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET.
  3. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport
  4. If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses
  5. Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

England had a misstep earlier in the Women’s Euro, losing to France and facing elimination. But the defending champions have gotten off the mat and now take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.

The Swedes are not going to roll over. They are undefeated in the tournament so far and fresh off a dominant 4‑1 win over Germany. They will also be seeking a measure of revenge for a 2022 semi-final loss to England by 4-0.

Players to watch for England start with forward Lauren James, who has multiple tournament goals. She’ll be working with forward Alessia Russo, who has four assists in this edition of the tournament, and has a goal to go along with that. Also watch for midfielder Keira Walsh, the quarterback who will attempt to shut down the Swedes.

For Sweden, watch for Stina Blackstenius, an Arsenal forward who scored in the group matches. She’s backed by team captain Kosovare Asiliani, who has a goal and three assists in the tournament. Also watch forward Lina Hurtig, who has two goals so far.

Oddsmakers have England favored by +115, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Fox will televise and stream the contest.

