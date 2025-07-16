BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Norway-Italy

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Norway vs Italy set for 3pm ET in the Women's Euros today (07/16).

Advancing to the semi-finals is on the table for Wednesday in the Women’s Euro. BetMGM is kicking out the jams with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the weekend’s matches.

It’s Norway vs. Italy on Wednesday, battling for the right to advance to the Women’s Euro semi-finals, putting them just two wins away from winning the tournament.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The winner of Norway vs. Italy will advance to face either England or Sweden in the semi-finals. But for Norway, the game is also about redemption after a long drought in tournament victories.

The Norwegian side won the Women’s Euro in 1987 and 1993, and were the 1995 World Cup champions. Since then, it’s been a quiet 25 years since a major tournament win.

Italy has a similar story, having been absent from the Women’s Euro knockout rounds since 2013. The quarter-finals is their best showing since 1997, and winning here would be their first quarter-final victory.

Players to watch for Norway include striker Ada Hegerberg, their captain and a former Ballon d’Or winner. She has 50 goals in 93 caps. Backing her is winger Caroline Graham Hansen, whose creativity is a force.

Italy will match with forward Cristiana Girelli, who has 54 international goals and is the focal point of the attack. Midfielder Manuela Giugliano is the creative hub and will set the table for her squad.

Oddsmakers have Italy as a +145 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*