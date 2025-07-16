+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
betmgm bonus code goalnewsget
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Norway-Italy

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Norway vs Italy set for 3pm ET in the Women's Euros today (07/16).

Advancing to the semi-finals is on the table for Wednesday in the Women’s Euro. BetMGM is kicking out the jams with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the weekend’s matches.

It’s Norway vs. Italy on Wednesday, battling for the right to advance to the Women’s Euro semi-finals, putting them just two wins away from winning the tournament.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

  1. In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:
  2. Head over to BetMGM.com
  3. Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET.
  4. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport
  5. If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses
  6. Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The winner of Norway vs. Italy will advance to face either England or Sweden in the semi-finals. But for Norway, the game is also about redemption after a long drought in tournament victories.

The Norwegian side won the Women’s Euro in 1987 and 1993, and were the 1995 World Cup champions. Since then, it’s been a quiet 25 years since a major tournament win.

Italy has a similar story, having been absent from the Women’s Euro knockout rounds since 2013. The quarter-finals is their best showing since 1997, and winning here would be their first quarter-final victory.

Players to watch for Norway include striker Ada Hegerberg, their captain and a former Ballon d’Or winner. She has 50 goals in 93 caps. Backing her is winger Caroline Graham Hansen, whose creativity is a force.

Italy will match with forward Cristiana Girelli, who has 54 international goals and is the focal point of the attack. Midfielder Manuela Giugliano is the creative hub and will set the table for her squad.

Oddsmakers have Italy as a +145 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus OfferBet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win!
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

GOALMAX, GOALMAX1500 and GOALNEWSGET are all free BetMGM bonus codes for players. Once signed up using one of these code players will be able to begin wagering in order to satisfy the sportsbook promo terms and conditions.

GOALMAX, GOALMAX1500 and GOALNEWSGET are the MGM bonus codes for 2025.

  • GOALMAX offers players up to $1500 in no sweat bets.
  • GOALMAX1500 offers players up to $1500 in 20% deposit match bonuses
  • GOALNEWSGET offers players $150 in bonus bets from $10, if the first bet is a winner.

Simply enter the BetMGM bonus code during the sign up process. Any three of our BetMGM bonus codes can be used when signing up with BetMGM.

Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX or GOALMAX1500.

  • GOALMAX offers players up to $1500 in no sweat bets.
  • GOALMAX1500 offers players up to $1500 in 20% deposit match bonuses

Bonus bets are accredited on BetMGM within 24 hours of a player meeting the sportsbook promo's terms and conditions.

For BetMGM's sportsbook promos.

  • GOALNEWSGET - $150 bonus bets are awarded if within 24 hours- your first bet of $10 or more, with odds of -500 or greater is a winner.
  • GOALMAX - Up to $1500 bonus bets are awarded, matched to your first wagers stake, after it loses, within 24 hours.
  • GOALMAX1500 - Up to $1500 bonus bets are awarded, as 20% of your deposits immediately.