BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Spain-Germany

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonus bets with a Euros clash set for 3pm ET this afternoon with Spain vs Germany (07/23).

The Women’s Euro semi-finals continue on Wednesday with a big battle between major soccer powers. BetMGM is on top of the action with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s Spain vs. Germany on Wednesday, both hoping to advance to the finals and a shot at qualifying for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Germany has history on its side entering its semi-final clash with Spain. It is looking for its ninth European Championship crown, having won every previous semi-final they were in.

In contrast, Spain has never played in a Women’s Euro final, and this is their first semi-final appearance since 1997. But Spain is the slight favorite in this contest, with Germany hobbled by injuries and suspensions, and the Spanish side leads the tournament in expected goals, shots, and passes.

Players to watch for Germany include goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, the hero of the squad’s victory over France. She had nine saves before the shootout, a record by a German keeper in a major tournament. Her scoring support comes from wingers Klara Bühl and Jule Brand, who are the main attackers.

Spain hopes to counter with the talents of midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who was named Player of the Match in the quarter-finals, and attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas, who has 3 goals and 4 assists in the tournament. Also worth watching is forward Claudi Pina, who has 2 goals and an assist so far.

Oddsmakers have Spain’s moneyline at -200, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*