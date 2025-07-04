+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
betmgm bonus code 1500
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses For Palmeiras-Chelsea in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in safety net bets with Palmeiras and Chelsea meeting at 9:00pm EDT tonight (07/04).

The Club World Cup quarterfinals are the big July 4 weekend highlight in soccer. BetMGM is fired up with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Friday will see a showdown spotlighting Brazil’s Palmeiras against England’s Chelsea.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

  1. Go to BetMGM via the link above
  2. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Place your first wager up to $1,500
  5. If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets
  6. Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The quarterfinal between Brazilian giants Palmeiras and English side Chelsea will see the winner advance to face the survivor of the match between Fluminense and Al Hilal on July 8.

But the earlier contest is an intercontinental battle that repeats the 2022 Club World Cup final, when Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi.

Big money, continental pride and prestige, and a trip to the semifinals are all on the line in this match. Chelsea is the lone UK team left in the tournament now that Manchester City has been knocked out, and the match is expected to be an extremely tight tactical battle.

Chelsea will face a future transfer in Estêvão Willian, an 18-year-old tournament standout whose electrifying play has nicknamed him “Messinho.”

Other Palmeiras players to watch include attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga, a creative force in the middle. Several Palmeiras players, including captain Gustavo Gómez and left-back Joaquín Piquerez, are suspended for the match.

Chelsea will lean on wingers Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto, the latter who has scored in three consecutive matches. There’s also newly arrived striker João Pedro, who will likely come in off the bench.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a +105 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with DAZN streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus OfferGet up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Doesn’t Win!  
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALMAX
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

GOALMAX, GOALMAX1500 and GOALNEWSGET are all free BetMGM bonus codes for players. Once signed up using one of these code players will be able to begin wagering in order to satisfy the sportsbook promo terms and conditions.

GOALMAX, GOALMAX1500 and GOALNEWSGET are the MGM bonus codes for 2025.

  • GOALMAX offers players up to $1500 in no sweat bets.
  • GOALMAX1500 offers players up to $1500 in 20% deposit match bonuses
  • GOALNEWSGET offers players $150 in bonus bets from $10, if the first bet is a winner.

Simply enter the BetMGM bonus code during the sign up process. Any three of our BetMGM bonus codes can be used when signing up with BetMGM.

Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX or GOALMAX1500.

  • GOALMAX offers players up to $1500 in no sweat bets.
  • GOALMAX1500 offers players up to $1500 in 20% deposit match bonuses

Bonus bets are accredited on BetMGM within 24 hours of a player meeting the sportsbook promo's terms and conditions.

For BetMGM's sportsbook promos.

  • GOALNEWSGET - $150 bonus bets are awarded if within 24 hours- your first bet of $10 or more, with odds of -500 or greater is a winner.
  • GOALMAX - Up to $1500 bonus bets are awarded, matched to your first wagers stake, after it loses, within 24 hours.
  • GOALMAX1500 - Up to $1500 bonus bets are awarded, as 20% of your deposits immediately.