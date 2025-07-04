BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX: Get $1500 in Bonuses For Palmeiras-Chelsea in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX, offers $1500 in safety net bets with Palmeiras and Chelsea meeting at 9:00pm EDT tonight (07/04).

The Club World Cup quarterfinals are the big July 4 weekend highlight in soccer. BetMGM is fired up with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Friday will see a showdown spotlighting Brazil’s Palmeiras against England’s Chelsea.

Check out the BetMGM bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Go to BetMGM via the link above Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The quarterfinal between Brazilian giants Palmeiras and English side Chelsea will see the winner advance to face the survivor of the match between Fluminense and Al Hilal on July 8.

But the earlier contest is an intercontinental battle that repeats the 2022 Club World Cup final, when Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi.

Big money, continental pride and prestige, and a trip to the semifinals are all on the line in this match. Chelsea is the lone UK team left in the tournament now that Manchester City has been knocked out, and the match is expected to be an extremely tight tactical battle.

Chelsea will face a future transfer in Estêvão Willian, an 18-year-old tournament standout whose electrifying play has nicknamed him “Messinho.”

Other Palmeiras players to watch include attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga, a creative force in the middle. Several Palmeiras players, including captain Gustavo Gómez and left-back Joaquín Piquerez, are suspended for the match.

Chelsea will lean on wingers Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto, the latter who has scored in three consecutive matches. There’s also newly arrived striker João Pedro, who will likely come in off the bench.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a +105 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with DAZN streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*