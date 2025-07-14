BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Juventude vs. Sport Recife

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets with Juventude vs Sport Club do Recife tonight at 7pm ET.

The lazy days of the summer are here, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any sports action on Monday. BetMGM is beating the drums and sounding the horns with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the weekend’s matches.

In a battle of two desperate teams in Brazil’s Serie A, Juventude takes on Sport Recife in a struggle to avoid relegation.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s not the most glamorous stakes in the match between Juventude and Sport Recife, but the results are super-important to both bottom-feeding squads.

Juventude is 19th in the standings, only a few points above the relegation zone with 19 points. All of their points and two wins have come at home this season, and they hope to snap their current eight-match winless streak in their friendly confines.

As dismal as it is for Juventude, it’s worse for Sport Recife. They have zero wins and just three points this season, and sit at the bottom of the table. Somewhat amazingly, they hold two wins against Juventude over the last few years.

Players to watch for Juventude include midfielder/forward Emerson Batalla, who has three goals on the season and is the squad’s prime threat. He’ll be backed by midifielder E. Carioca, who has two goals and two assists. Midfielder Pablo also poses the occasional attack.

For Sport, look for midfielder Lucas Lima, who keys the attack and has two assists, and midfielder S. Oliviera, who has a goal and 12 shots in seven appearances.

Oddsmakers have Juventude as a +125 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over (+120) and under (-175). The match kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT from Alfredo Jaconi in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Fanatiz will stream the contest, a service that also is carried by Fubo, Hulu and ViX.

