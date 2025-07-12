+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Inter Miami-Nashville SC

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets, with Inter Miami vs Nashville SC set for an MLS meeting at 7:30pm ET (07/12).

The MLS schedule is heating up, and a key battle among two of the league’s top teams is set for Saturday. BetMGM is laser-focused on it with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the weekend’s matches.

Saturday will see the Nashville SC against Inter Miami in a battle of MLS powerhouses.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

  1. In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:
  2. Head over to BetMGM.com
  3. Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET.
  4. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport
  5. If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses
  6. Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

An Eastern Conference showdown between Nashville and Inter Miami is the star attraction of Saturday’s MLS action.

Nashville is now 2nd in the East, trailing leaderFC Cincinnati by one point. A win gives them momentum toward the coveted Supporters’ Shield, an award given to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season.

Inter Miami is returning from international play and trails Nashville by six points, but has three games in hand. A win gives them parity in points with the Tennessee team and solidifies their standing in the top-four playoff slots.

Nashville is on a 15-game unbeaten streak, while Inter Miami has won its last four MLS matches. Of note, Miami has not lost to Nashville in their last seven meetings, chalking four wins and three draws.

Miami brings a bevy of superstars to the match, starting with superstar forward Lionel Messi, who leads the attack with 12 goals and seven assists. Helping him is forward Luis Suárez, who is the squad’s second-leading playmaker with nine assists.

Nashville hopes to counter with MLS top scorer Sam Surridge, who leads the league with 16 goals and 2 assists. He’ll be backed by Hany Mukhtar, the side’s orchestrator who also scores to the tune of 9 goals and 8 assists.

Oddsmakers have Inter Miami as a -110 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with FSI televising and streaming and the MLS Season Pass also streaming.

BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

