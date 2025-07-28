BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Argentina vs Colombia

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets, with Argentina vs Colombia set for 7pm ET tonight (07/28).

A semifinal match in the Copa América Femenina 2025 with 2028 Olympics qualification at stake highlights Monday’s soccer action. BetMGM has turned on its headlights with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s Argentina battling Colombia on Monday in Quito, Ecuador, for the right to advance to the Copa América Femenina finals on Aug. 2.

Copa América Femenina semifinal: Argentina vs Colombia

A trip to the Copa América Femenina final on Aug. 2 is the stake for the winner in Monday’s match between Argentina and Colombia. The loser heads to the third-place match on Aug. 1

The second semifinal between Brazil and Uruguay takes place on Tuesday.

Argentina was undefeated in its Group A matches, beating Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Ecuador to advance. Colombia finished second in its Group B, winning against Paraguay and Bolivia, then holding Brazil to a 0-0 draw to reach 7 points and the runner-up position.

Colombia last reached the final in 2022, while Argentina won it in 2006. The prestige of holding the continental title and a chance to face Europe’s champions at the Finalissima 2026 in Los Angeles is part of the target for winning.

Players to watch for Argentina include forward Yamila Rodriguez, their leading scorer, and Florencia Bonsegundo, a midfielder who serves as the squad’s creative hub who also poses an attacking threat. Also look for Aldana Cometti, a defender and team captain who is Argentina’s most-capped female player.

Colombia counters with forward Linda Caicedo, a 20-year-old attacker who won the 2022 MVP award in this tournament, and winger Mayra Ramirez, the yin to Caicedo’s yang on offense. Also one to watch is midfielder Catalina Usme, the captain and veteran leader, and Katherine Tapia, the goalkeeper who is starting because of injury to the regular keeper and has stepped up.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT from Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador. Oddsmakers have Colombia as a -135 favorite, with a .2.5 goals over/under. FS1 will televise and FoxSports.com will stream the match.

