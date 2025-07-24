BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Ajax vs Celtic

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets, with Ajax and Celtic meeting at 12:30pm ET today in a friendly clash.

Two soccer powers face off Thursday in the Como Cup, a high profile preseason tournament for European squads.

Thursday’s friendly features Scottish giants Celtic against Dutch power Ajax of Amsterdam in a match in Como, Italy.

Two of Europe’s elite teams face off in a preseason test ahead of the start of their regular seasons.

Although it is a friendly with no real stakes, the Como Cup tournament is gaining visibility for its featured matchups, and this contest promises some intriguing action. Ajax has had an unbeaten preseason, while Celtic has a solid record in its recent friendlies, including a 4-0 win against Newcastle.

Ajax will call on striker Wout Weghorst on its attack. He’s a physical player, formerly of Manchester United. Aiding him is midfielder Kenneth Taylor, whose creative plays ignite the attack, while left-back Jorthy Mokio is a 16-year-old talent with a knack for scoring.

Central midfielder Arne Engels was the Man of the Match for Celtic in its recent win over Newcastle, and he will again be a key to the attack. Backing him is winger/forward Daizen Maeda, the squad’s top scorer in 2024-2025, and center-back Auston Trusty, an American whose strong defense and aerial skills will be a key against Ajax.

Oddsmakers have Ajax as a +115 favorite in the friendly, with Celtic at +174. A draw is +290. The match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. EDT from Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy. The match will be streamed on Celtic TV, a subscription service.

