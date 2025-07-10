+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Haring

BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Finland vs. Switzerland 2025 Women’s Euro

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Finland vs Switzerland featuring from the 2025 Women's Euros.

The Women’s European Championship group stage continues Thursday with advancement to the Round of 16 on the line. BetMGM is issuing a final call for boarding with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Thursday’s Women’s Euro showdown has Finland battling Switzerland.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

  1. Head over to BetMGM.com
  2. Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET.
  3. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport
  4. If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses
  5. Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Bob Dylan once noted that when you got nothin’, you got nothin’s to lose. That’s the attitude Finland must bring to its game against Switzerland on Thursday in the Women’s Euro, as they need a win to reach second place in their group and advance.

Thus, the Finns will be going all-out in the match against hosting Switzerland, who also can reach the quarterfinals with a win or draw, thanks to a goal difference advantage of 1 to 0. The match has its own pressure for Switzerland, but at least they will have an expected 30,000 fans rooting them on.

Finland’s players to watch include midfielder Katariina Kosola, who has one goal and 3 shots on the net in the series. She’s backed by forward Oona Sevenius, who scored against group leader Norway, and midfielder Eveliina Summanen, who also plays for Tottenham.

Switzerland hopes to counter with Géraldine Reuteler, their leading scorer with 1 goal and four shots on target, and captain and midfielder Lia Wälti, back after some serious health issues. There’s also forward Ana‑Maria Crnogorčević, a veteran of many international contests.

Oddsmakers have the Swiss as a +110 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stade de Geneve, Switzerland, with Fox providing television and streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus OfferBet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win!
BetMGM Bonus CodeClick this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET
BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Frequently asked questions

