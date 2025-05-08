BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Warriors vs Timberwolves - NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, for the NBA Playoffs, featuring Warriors vs Timberwolves.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs has already made history. For the first time, visiting teams won all four Game 1 contests. That means that anything can happen in the remaining games, and BetMGM has just the ticket to jack up your interest, with two special offers available for first-time players:

Thursday sees the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Golden State Warriors have been the surprise team of the NBA Playoffs so far. They defeated the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in seven games in their opening round, and now face another set of young legs in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors carried over their Game 7 momentum in the opener of the second round, handing the T-wolves a 99-88 loss on their home court. Compounding the miracle, they achieved the victory without much contribution from star guard Steph Curry, who logged only 13 minutes thanks to a pulled hamstring injury.

Minnesota seemed in a fog to begin the series. They scored their fewest points in 13 months in the opener, bricking 3-point shots and doing little in the paint.

Those sorry stats can be traced to T-wolves leader Anthony Edwards, who missed his first 10 shots and didn’t score until the second half. He finally woke up late in the game, scoring 22 of his 23 in the final 20 garbage time minutes of the game.

Edwards wasn’t the only one at fault. The Wolves shot abysmally from 3-point range, at one point making only 7 out of 63 attempts. The final stats look a lot better than the reality of the game, as Minnesota filled it up when the game was out of reach.

Credit has to go to the Golden State defense, which dared Minnesota to win it from long range. Don’t expect the Wolves to shoot so badly in Game 2, nor will they likely commit 16 turnovers again, as they did in the opener.

The oddsmakers still back Minnesota in Game 2, making them a -474 moneyline favorite and giving the Warriors -10.5. The over/under is set at 201.5. TNT and truTV will televise the game starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Target Center, with Max offering streaming.

--