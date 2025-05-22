BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Thunder vs. Timberwolves - NBA Playoffs - Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of their best-of-seven series.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were feeling good about their chances in the first half of Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They overcame the roaring OKC home crowd noise and led by four points at the half.

The second half wasn’t so kind. OKC woke up, Minnesota went into a funk, and the Thunder cruised to a 114-88 win.

Shooting was the difference, and perhaps Minnesota was a bit rattled. Their offense consisted of 51 shots from beyond the arc, and they weren’t falling to the tune of a 29.4% shooting percentage. It’s a problem that has manifested itself in several of their playoff games in the earlier rounds, but this time, it cost them.

Combine that with an excess of turnovers and foul trouble by their key players, and you have the formula for Minnesota’s Game 1 defeat.

Game 2 offers a shot at redemption. But if they can’t solve OKC’s tenacious defense, particularly by Chet Holmgren, it’ll be another long night. The T-wolves are hoping for a better game from shooting guard and team leader Anthony Edwards, who was sent to the bench in foul trouble early in the second half.

Minnesota forward Julius Randle had a good first half in Game 1, and the Wolves will hope he can duplicate that result in a full game.

For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have a particularly strong game, even though the stat line shows he finished with 31 points and 9 assists. Minnesota complained about his alleged flopping tactics to draw fouls, so that will be something to watch in Game 2.

ESPN is televising the game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center, with streaming by Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. OKC is a strong -320 moneyline favorite in the early lines, giving 7.5 to Minnesota, with an over/under of 213.5.

