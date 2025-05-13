BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Sunderland-Coventry City Championship Playoff

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's Championship playoff semi-final, as Sunderland face Coventry.

The second match of the EFL Championship playoff semi final is the highlight of Tuesday’s soccer action. BetMGM is the first stop for match viewers, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Sunderland battles Coventry City in the EFL semi final, with promotion to the far more lucrative Premier League at stake.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Much is at stake in today’s second leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi final between Sunderland and Coventry City. The winner goes on to the May 24 final at Wembley Stadium, and has a shot at promotion to the Premier League if they win that.

Sunderland aims to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, while Coventry City seeks its first appearance in the upper league since 2001.

Sunderland leads 2–1 in the aggregate after the first leg at Coventry's CBS Arena. If the aggregate score is tied at the end of regulation, the teams will play two 15-minute halves of extra time. If that doesn’t decide things, the match then goes to a shootout.

Expect Sunderland to emphasize solid defense and quick transitions to take advantage of any lax defense from the other squad. In the first leg, Sunderland scored its winning goal on a misjudged back-pass.

Coventry’s scheme is to maintain possession and use its midfielders to create opportunities through patient passing.

Look for forward Wilson Isidor on the Sunderland side as a key player. The Frenchman is the team’s leading scorer

For Coventry, midfielder Jack Ruboni has 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. He’s backed by forward Haji Wright, Coventry’s top scorer in the league with 12 goals.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with the home team at +120.. The over/under on goals is 2.5. Paramount+ and Fubo have the streaming rights.

