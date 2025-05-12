BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Sheffield United-Bristol City Playoff Match

Sheffield United battles Bristol City in the EFL semi final, with promotion to the Premier League at stake.

The match between Sheffield United and Bristol City on Monday is the second leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi final. The match is a key in determining which team will advance to the playoff final at Wembley Stadium on May 24.

Sheffield United finished the regular season in third place, just missing out on the automatic promotion that comes with landing in the top two slots. History has not been kind to the squad when it comes to the playoffs, as they have failed to secure promotion in all nine of their previous playoff appearances.

Bristol City finished sixth in the EFL, and are making their first playoff appearance in 17 years. They have been fueled by an underdog spirit the entire regular season, and hope to ride that emotion in this match.

The winner in this contest advances to the Championship playoff final to face either Sunderland or Coventry City. The winner there will secure the third and final promotion spot to the Premier League for the 2025–26 season.

Bristol City relies on forward Anis Mehmeti to lead their attack, augmented by defender Zak Vyner, who has played every minute this season. Team captain and midfielder Jason Knight and winger Yu Hirakawa also figure to play key roles.

Sheffield players to watch include creative midfielder Gus Hamer, who spearheads an attack fueled by forward Tyrese Campbell, who had 10 goals this season. Also watch out for striker Kieffer Moore and left back Harrison Burrows, who buttress the front line’s attack.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Bramall Lane in Sheffield, with the home team a -105 favorite. The over/under on goals is 2.5. Paramount+ and Fubo have the streaming rights.

