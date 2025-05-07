BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for PSG vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-Final

In the Champions League match, Paris Saint-Germain meets Arsenal in the semi final second leg, while in the U.S,, the second day of the Round of 32 in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup featuring Major League Soccer teams is on.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The second leg of the Champions League semi final has Paris Saint-Germain battling Arsenal for the right to go to the finals.

PSG has a one-goal advantage heading into this match, having won the first leg, 1-0. After both games are over, the team that scored more goals on aggregate will advance to the final at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31.

But if there’s a tie in goals scored at the end of the second leg, 30 minutes of extra time will be added. After that, a penalty kick shootout will decide the winner.

Wednesday’s match will see PSG attempt to control the tempo, with Arsenal taking calculated risks to make up the goal differential. For Paris Saint-Germain, watch for Ousmane Dembélé, who scored the lone goal in the first leg and has recovered from a minor injury.

Arsenal will counter with Declan Rice, a versatile midfielder whose nose for getting into the box is a key to the squad’s offense.

Paris Saint-Germain has a home advantage in the early lines at +110 heading into the match at Parc des Princes, Paris, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. CBS will televise starting at 3 p.m. EDT, with Paramount+ offering a streaming option

Back in the U.S., the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup continues its Round of 32 matches.

Matches to watch include the MLS San Jose Earthquakes vs. the USL’s Sacramento Republic FC. The two Northern California teams are playing for bragging rights as well as advancing in the tournament.

The match kicks off at 10:30 p.m. from PayPal Park in San Jose, with the home team a -130 favorite. Paramount+ has the streaming action.

In a similar vein is the match between the USL’s Phoenix Rising FC and the Houston Dynamo of the MLS. Both have something to prove and should play a tight match.

Kick off is at 10 p.m. EDT from Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex in Phoenix. Houston is a -130 favorite in the match, with Paramount+ handling the streaming. .

