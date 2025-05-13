BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Pacers-Cavaliers & Nuggets-Thunder NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with NBA playoffs on the way, with the Pacers-Cavaliers & Nuggets-Thunder up tonight.

The NBA Playoffs continue today, and one matchup could see a surprising series close-out. BetMGM is ready to inject some magic into your viewing with two special offers available for first-time players:

Tuesday’s games find the Indiana Pacers vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Denver Nuggets against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600

Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into their second round series with a full head of steam, having destroyed the Miami Heat in their first-round series. They were heavily favored to do the same to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

But apparently no one told the Pacers that they were just a speed bump on the way to glory. They have turned the tables on the Cavs, dominating them to the point where they had a 41-point lead at halftime in Game 4, all part of building a 3-1 lead in the series heading into Tuesday’s Game 5.

Worse news for the Cavaliers - if that’s possible - is that leading scorer Donovan Mitchell sustained an ankle injury in Game 4, and will need an MRI to determine whether he’ll play in the remaining games of the series. In any case, it’s unlikely that he’ll be at full strength for this crucial showdown.

Indiana is led by guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was voted the most overrated player in the league in an anonymous poll shortly before the playoffs. He’s playing like a man out to prove something, and his teammates have responded.

The Cavaliers are back on their home court for Tuesday’s game, and oddsmakers feel that gives them a solid chance to continue the series. The Cavs are -300 on the moneyline and spotting -8.5 points, with the over/under at 228.5. The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT from Rocket Arena, with TNT and truTV televising and Max providing a streaming option.

Like the Cavaliers, the Oklahoma City Thunder came into their series on a high note, having swept the Memphis Grizzlies out of the playoffs. They’ve put up more of a fight than the Cavs, but the Thunder undoubtedly didn’t figure that the Denver Nuggets would pose the challenge that they have.

Tuesday’s game finds the series knotted at 2-2, and with Game 5 back in Oklahoma City, perhaps the Thunder have turned the corner and can seize control. The Thunder held the Nuggets to 18 points and outscored them by 11 in the fourth quarter of Game 4, and will hope to use their young legs advantage again in Tuesday’s match.

For Denver, the Nuggets are hoping to get center Nikola Jokic back on track. He’s struggled at times, especially from long range, and admitted that the physical defense of center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Chet Holmgren has bothered him at times. “It’s a little bit of everything,” Jokic said after Game 4.

So far, the Nuggets have managed to cope with the noise at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Arena. They hope to steal one more victory there on Tuesday if they can.

The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with OKC an overwhelming -500 favorite, spotting the Nuggets -10.5. The over/under is 221.5. TNT and truTV televise, with Max handling streaming duties.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

