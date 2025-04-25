BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for NBA Playoffs - Knicks vs Pistons

If you have an NBA fan in your family, don’t make any plans with them this weekend. There’s a full schedule on Friday through Sunday, and BetMGM has two big offers for first-time players that’s sure to keep them riveted to the couch.

The Playoff action has a tripleheader of games on Friday, and four games each day running from morning to late in the evening on Saturday and Sunday. By the time the smoke clears after that full schedule, we’ll likely have a good idea of which teams are in command of their best-of-seven opening round series.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s how to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Go to BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET Create an account, then add in your details Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on this weekend?

Friday’s Boston vs. Orlando game continues what’s been to date a highly physical battle. Defending champion Boston had forward Jayson Tatum miss Game 2 with a wrist injury sustained by a rough Orlando foul.

Forward Kristaps Porzingis also had a bad encounter, enduring five stitches to his forehead in Game No. 2 after an elbow to his head. Still, the Celts appear in control as they head to the Magic’s home court.

The Friday game tips off at 7 p.m. EDT from the Kia Center in Orlando. The Celtics are giving -5.5, and the over/under is a tight 198.5. ESPN will televise the match, with streaming by YouTube TV.

Also on Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks attack the Indiana Pacers, with Game 4 of the series on the Bucks home court on Sunday. ESPN and NBA TV will have the match at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday.

If you’re a fan of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, you might want to make sure you catch his games on Friday and Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 40-year-old LeBron may be playing his final games in the remaining matches of the series if things don’t go the Lakers way, so catch him while you can.

ESPN will televise the game on Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT, with streaming by YouTube TV.

On Saturday, the NBA Playoff schedule is highlighted by the Denver Nuggets taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, California’s futuristic Intuit Dome. The series has had tight contests on the ledger so far.

Nikola Jokic of Denver and Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers have been the main men so far in this series, aided by Jamal Murray on the Nuggets side and James Harden for the Clips.

The early line has the Clippers a -5.5 favorite. TNT will televise the Saturday match, which starts at 6 p.m. EDT.

Sunday will see the New York Knicks again attempt to solve the Detroit Pistons on the latter’s home court. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham poured in 33 points in the Game No 2.

But the Knicks will surely aim at putting a stop to him, and hope to awaken their all-star center, Karl-Anthony Townsend, who was unusually passive in Game 2.

The game will start at 1 p.m. EDT, with the Knicks a surprising -1.5 road favorite (-115 on the moneyline), with an over/under of 214.5.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

