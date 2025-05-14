BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for the MLS Rivalry Week St. Louis-Kansas City

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with some brilliant rivalry week soccer on tonight.

Wednesday’s soccer schedule sees the MLS showcase its Rivalry Week matches, pitting regional opponents against each other, while the Coppa Italia will determine Italy’s domestic cup champions. BetMGM monitors all the action, and has two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City is the big Wednesday showdown in the MLS, while Bologna vs. AC Milan face off for domestic league hardware in the Coppa Italia.

A bitter clash of Midwest soccer teams that has spawned a genuine dislike for the opposing side among fan bases is on tap in the opener of the MLS Rivalry Week.

St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City have gone hard at each other since St. Louis’ entry into the league in 2023. History gives a slight edge to SKC, who topped St. Louis by an aggregate 6-2 in the 2023 playoffs, knocking off the No. 1 seed expansion club.

The most recent results came five weeks ago, with Sporting KC winning 2-0. That continues their lifetime edge of 4W-2L-3D.

Players to watch for St. Louis include dynamic forward João Klauss, who has just returned from injury and is always impactful in big games, and midfielder Eduard Löwen, annually among the MLS leaders in assists. Forward Simon Becher is a recent addition to the squad. He was a standout at St. Louis University and has five goals in 18 appearances,

Kansas City counters with forward Dejan Joveljić, who was purchased from the L.A. Galaxy for $4 million and became the team’s leading scorer. His wingmen include forward Stephen Afrifa, a Canadian national with four goals in 29 appearances, and forward Santiago Muñoz, on loan from Santos Laguna.

The match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. from Energizer Park in St. Louis, with the home squad listed at +100 and an over/under of 2.5 goals. FS1 will televise, and the game can be streamed on the MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

Across the pond, the Coppa Italia (or Italian Cup) pits AC Milan against Bologna. At stake is an automatic qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

Players to watch include AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who scored and had an assist in a 3-1 win against Bologna earlier this month, and Santiago Giménez, who had two goals in that match.

Bologna counters with winger Riccardo Orsolini, a strong attacker with 32 Serie A goals over the last three seasons. Also watch for forward Thijs Dallinga, Bologna’s top scorer in the Coppa Italia and the overall leading scorer in the tournament with four goals.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with AC Milan a +150 favorite and 2.5 goals on the over/under. Television for the match is handled by CBS Sports, with Paramount+ and Fubo offering streaming.

