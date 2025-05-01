BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Man United-Bilbao & Premier League Soccer

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of tonight's Man Utd vs Bilbao Europa League clash.

Thursday is jammed with important international soccer action, and BetMGM has some incentives for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The first leg of the Europa League semi-finals sees Manchester United vs. Athletic Bilbao and Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodo/Glimt. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a key EPL match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started: Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET to create your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

Or you can have the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 while creating an account. Provide your account details. Carefully read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The first leg of the Europa League semi-finals has two games, led by Manchester United vs. Athletic Bilbao. United just barely reached this stage, relying on extra time goals. Athletic Bilbao’s goal is aimed squarely at reaching the finals, which will be held at their home stadium.

United is led by captain Bruno Fernandes, who has dominated in past Europa League knockout stages, scoring 29 goals in 31 matches.

Athletic Bilbao boasts the Williams brothers, featuring winger Nico and forward Iñaki, his older sibling. The speedy Nico has five goals and two assists in six Europa League home games.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain. ATH is +105 in the early lines, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ has the streaming action. Paramount+ is also streaming the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodo/Glimt match at the same time, with the Spurs a solid -360 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under.

In the EPL, Nottingham Forest hopes to vault into the top five with a solid win over Brentford. Forest has a strong track record at home, but has a 1-0 home loss to Everton and an FA Cup semi finals loss to Manchester City on its recent report card. Thus, this game is crucial to get back on track.

Brentford rolls into the match on a winning streak, but has recently struggled at City Ground, and will look to climb a little up the ladder with a win here.

The match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. EDT from the City Ground in Nottingham, with the early lines listing Nottingham Forest at +115 and an over/under on goals of 2.5. USA Network will televise, with NBC Sports, Fubo, SlingTV and Universo handling the streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

