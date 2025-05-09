BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Liverpool-Arsenal & Man Utd

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers players $150 in bonuses, ahead of major Premier League action, featuring Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd.

The English Premier League season is in the homestretch, and several huge matches are on the schedule this weekend. BetMGM is ready and willing to energize match viewers, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa highlights Saturday, but Sunday brings out the big guns in EPL soccer - it’s Liverpool vs. Arsenal in a showdown for league supremacy, while Newcastle vs. Chelsea and Manchester United vs. West Ham also have a lot riding on their outcomes.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Click over to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The EPL is in full swing as we head toward the season’s finishing line. There are ten matches on Saturday and Sunday, with high stakes involved in the league tables and for potential European qualification.

The weekend kicks off with Saturday’s Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa match, with the latter within striking distance of the upper tier and European competition qualification.

Bournemouth is enjoying its best season in years, has been on a recent hot streak, and still has a puncher’s chance of sneaking into the European competitions, although that would require some help from other matches.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Oddsmakers have Bournemouth at +145, with a goals over/under at 2.5. NBC will televise, with Fubo, YouTube TV and Universo handling streaming.

Sunday has No. 1 Liverpool vs. No. 2 Arsenal, the ultimate battle between two title contenders. Liverpool can clinch the title with a victory, while Arsenal is still hoping that it can steal into the top slot with a win.

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool. The early line has Liverpool at +105, with a 2.5 goals over/under. NBC will televise the match, with Fubo and Telemundo offering streaming options.

In other action, Newcastle takes on Chelsea in a battle for Champions League qualification. The two squads are almost even, with Newcastle holding a slight edge based on goals scored.

The match starts at 7 a.m. EDT from St. James Park in Newcastle-on-Thames, with Newcastle favored at +110, carrying a 3.5 over/under on goals. USA Network will televise, with Fubo, NBC Sports, Universo and Sling TV offering streaming.

Manchester United will also take on West Ham. While the match isn’t close on paper (West Ham is already facing relegation), Manchester City needs a strong victory to secure its hold on one of the five Champions League slots.

The match starts at 9:15 a.m. EDT on Sunday, with Manchester United +100 and a 2.5 goals over/under in the odds. Peacock will stream the match from Old Trafford in Manchester.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

---