BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Knicks Vs. Pacers - NBA Playoffs - Game 1

The New York Knicks battle the Indiana Pacers at New York’s fabled Madison Square Garden in the first game of a best-of-seven series.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Knicks and Pacers are playoff opponents for the second year in a row. Indiana won their second-round battle last year in 7 games, taking down a Knicks squad beset by injuries and fading after being up 2-0 and 3-2.

In this year’s regular season meetings, the Knicks enjoyed a 2-1 edge, winning the first two games but dropping the final.

Unlike last year’s playoffs, the Knicks are healthy for this war. But they face a Pacers squad that loves to run, run, run, posing a challenge for a Knicks squad that would rather not engage in a track meet.

Both squads took down giants in the previous round. The Pacers toppled No. 1 seed Cleveland, while the Knicks eliminated the defending champion Boston Celtics.

The Pacers are led by guard Tyrese Haliburton, a Madison Square Garden villain who directs the attack for his team. He’s augmented by forward Pascal Siakam’s scoring and defense, and center Myles Turner’s long-range shooting touch and rim protection. Also watch for Obi Toppin, a former Knick who provides a solid bench option and some high-flying slam dunks for his new team.

The Knicks thrive with Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, whose knack for the big moment propelled the Knicks in the previous two rounds. He will look to ignite center Karl Anthony-Towns and particularly forward OG Anunoby’s scoring, which is the X factor in the Knicks offense.

The team had an overall 22-10 record in the 2024-25 season when Anunoby scored 20 or more points. In the playoffs, they are 4-0 when he scores 20-plus. He strained a hamstring in Game 2 of last year’s playoffs and missed the next four games, making a lame return in Game 7 that ended after five ineffective minutes. His absence was a blow that may have cost New York the series.

Most oddsmakers favor the Knicks in this year’s meeting, They have the home court edge and will have the roaring MSG on their side for the first two games. But Indiana has a deep bench and past success to point to, so the series is expected to be tight, with the Haliburton vs. Brunson matchup a key.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. EDT from Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks a -155 favorite to take the series and a -180 moneyline Game 1 favorite. The Knicks will spot -4.5 to the Pacers in this first meeting, with a 223.5 over/under.

TNT is televising the game, with Max handling streaming duties.

