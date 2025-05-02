BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Knicks-Pistons, Nuggets-Clippers Game 6 NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs on the way, Knicks-Pistons & Nuggets-Clippers.

The field has now been trimmed in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and this weekend’s action will settle things for all involved in the remaining games. BetMGM is the place to make the games even more exciting, with two special offers available for first-time players:

The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors square off on Friday in their Game 6 of the series. Saturday and Sunday has a slew of “if necessary” games that will find the New York Knicks confronting the Detroit Pistons, and the Denver Nuggets potentially going up against the Los Angeles Clippers in a series decider match.

On Sunday, Indiana meets Cleveland in the first game of their second-round series, and there’s the possibility of a Game 7 in the war between the Golden State Warriors vs. the Houston Rockets if the series isn't settled in Friday’s game between the squads.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Go to BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Houston travels to San Francisco on Friday to see if they can upset the Golden State Warriors on that squad’s home court. By now, the No. 2 seed Rockets realize that they have their hands full with the veteran and No. 7 seed Warriors, and will have to be extremely physical in order to overcome the GS squad that knows how to win.

Warriors guard Steph Curry has a problem with his right thumb, and the Rockets - particularly Dillon Brooks, who guards Curry at times - have admittedly targeted the injury for some extra-curricular attention after the shot. Curry had only 13 points in his last game, so look for more of the same from the Rockets in this match.

The game starts at 9 p.m. EDT from Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is the favorite, giving -4.5 points, with the over/under of 203.5. ESPN will televise, with Fubo and SlingTV providing streaming options.

Saturday sees two “if necessary” games, since the teams involved play on Thursday night and could close-out games in the opening round of their series. That includes the New York Knicks against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City, and the L.A. Clippers battling Denver at Ball Arena. Oddsmakers and TV schedulers are holding off until they know the earlier outcomes.

Sunday also has an “if necessary” game, with the aforementioned Golden State Warriors potentially meeting the Houston Rockets in a Game 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

One game that will definitely be played on Sunday finds the Indiana Pacers vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams advanced in their opening round series, and now will try to keep the magic going in the second set.

Tyrese Halliburton runs the show for the Pacers, while Donovan Mitchell was the Cavs main man in their opening series against the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers are a hefty -310 on the moneyline and giving -7.5 points in the opener, with a 229.5 over/under on points. TNT will televise, with Fubo, DirecTV stream and Sling TV on streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

