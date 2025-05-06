BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League Semi-Final

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with a Champions League semi final tonight, between Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Tuesday means it’s showdown time in Champions League soccer, all whilst MLS teams are gearing up for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 32. BetMGM is ready for all, coming in with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

In the Champions League match, it’s Inter Milan vs. Barcelona in the semi final second leg, while in the U.S. The Round of 32 in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup kicks off, featuring 16 Major League Soccer teams.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Click over to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The second leg of this Champions League semi final with Inter Milan vs. Barcelona promises to be a war, as the teams played to a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

Inter Milan is expected to focus on Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who scored a goal in the first leg and whose speed and elusiveness constantly scared them.

Barcelona will welcome back Robert Lewandowski from a hamstring injury, a key addition to the lineup that will likely see him come off the bench to provide a second-half spark. The Polish striker has 40 goals on the season and has missed the last four games.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from San Siro, in Milan, Italy. Visiting Barcelona is +125, with an over/under on goals of 3.5. CBS will televise the match, with Paramount+ offering streaming.

Back in the U.S., the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32 will be held on May 6 and 7, The Round of 32 has not existed for the full history of the tournament, which dates back to 1914, evolving over time because of changes in the number of participating teams and the organization of American soccer.

This round includes MLS teams facing off against clubs from lower divisions, including the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One, and MLS NEXT Pro (both Division III). The single-elimination format winners will advance to the Round of 16.

In this round, games of interest include D.C. United vs. Charleston Battery, a rivalry that includes a memorable 2008 final, where D.C. United secured a 2-1 victory to claim their second Open Cup title.

The match will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT Audi Field in Washington, D.C. United is a favorite in the match, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ will stream the entire tournament’s games, including this one.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly.

