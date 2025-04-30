BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Inter Miami & Champions League Soccer

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Go to BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600

Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Champions League match showcases two of soccer’s top European squads.

Barcelona has had a great season, winning the Copa del Rey and currently sitting atop La Liga. Beating Inter Milan would go a long way toward adding the Champions League title to this season’s resume.

The teams have a long history of memorable matches, including the 2010 semi final, when Inter Milan knocked out Barca on the way to winning the Champions League.

Barcelona has the home edge in this one, a significant check since their record against Inter has won all three previous matches at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys without giving up a goal.

The injury report is grim for both sides. Barcelona is missing striker Robert Lewandowski whilst Inter Milan has Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries listed as doubtful.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT, with the early line showing Barcelona a solid favorite at -155, with an over/under of 2.5 goals. CBS will televise the match, with Paramount+ handling the streaming.

Switching continents, the CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi Finals second leg takes place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The winner will advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final scheduled for June 1, 2025. Winning the Champions Cup qualifies the team for the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami is trailing Vancouver 2-0, having lost the first leg in Vancouver. But Inter boasts Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba on their side, and playing at home should unleash some energy against a stingy Vancouver defense.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and oddsmakers have made Inter Miami a -200 moneyline favorite, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. FSI will televise, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app, Fubo, DirecTV stream, or Sling TV.

