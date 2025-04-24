BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Inter Miami and EFL Soccer

BetMGM's Bonus Code GOALNEWGET, gives new players $150 in bonuses ahead of tonight's soccer with Inter Miami featuring.

The Concacaf Champions Cup semi finals are the soccer highlight on Thursday, and the English League One has action as well. BetMGM has two big offers for first-time players that can be used on the matches.

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup continues the first legs of its semi finals with the Vancouver Whitecaps vs. the Inter Miami CF squad. English League One action has Stevenage colliding with Birmingham City.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started: Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Go to BetMGM.com using the link above Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com using the link above Use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Inter Miami is best known as the squad that harbors superstar Lionel Messi. But the team has more than the Argentinian goal machine, also boasting threats from Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

That said, Messi is the straw that stirs the drink, having scored 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 games this season, and all eyes will be on him as he attempts to bring his team to the next level in this match.

Vancouver has dominated Eastern Conference teams in the MLS, unbeaten against those squads since last losing in July 2022. They lead the MLS with 17 goals against 6 allowed, and look to their own veteran star, forward Brian White. He’s now the club’s all-time leading MLS scorer, most recently tallying four goals in a single game against Austin FC.

Vancouver’s balanced approach and home field advantage will be a chess match against Inter Miami’s control of the tempo – which has them on a seven-game unbeaten streak – and makes this contest one that should be very tight.

The match kicks off at 10:30 EDT at BC Place in Vancouver. The early line has Vancouver at +115, with a 2.5 over/under. Apple TV will stream the game for those with its MLS Season Pass.

In English League One action, Birmingham City has already secured promotion to the Championship, but now looks to set a new League One record for points. They roll into this contest on a seven-game unbeaten streak.

The Birmingham highlight players include midfielder Tomoki Iwata and forward Che Adams, the team's leading scorer.

Stevenage isn’t in danger of relegation, but isn’t in playoff contention. They hope to play spoiler in this match and put an exclamation mark to their season in front of the home crowd.

The match kicks off at 2:45 EDT at Lamex Stadium in Stevenage. The early line has Birmingham at +115, with a 2.5 goals on the over/under. Paramount+ will stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

OR: