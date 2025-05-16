BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for FA Cup Final, Crystal Palace-Man City

The FA Cup Final on Saturday is the oldest national football competition in the world, played annually and with the winner qualified for the Europa League’s next season.

Manchester City holds a 3-0-2 edge over Crystal Palace in the last three years, but the records don’t tell how competitive the matches have been. Their last meeting came in December 2024, a 2-2 draw.

Look for Manchester City to try to control the game tempo by emphasizing possession while looking to stop quick transitions.

Crystal Palace will likely focus on defense and will mount quick counter-attacks, using set-pieces when available to take advantage of their skills in the box.

Key players include Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, a disruptive playmaker, and striker Erling Haaland as the main attacking threats. They’ll be set up by midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Crystal Palace has midfielder Eberechi Eze, who has supposedly announced his farewell to the squad after the season. He has five goals in his last five matches. Joining him on the attack is forward Jean-Philippe Mateta and back Maxence Lacroix, the latter dominant on balls in the air.

Manchester City is a solid -125 favorite in the early lines, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT at Wembley Stadium in London, with ESPN+ providing streaming.

The EPL has Chelsea vs. Manchester United on Friday. Chelsea is vying for a Champions League spot, and are hoping to catch Manchester United looking ahead to their Europa League final against Tottenham on May 21.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a -225 favorite, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. The match starts at 3:15 p.m. EDT from Stamford Bridge. Peacock will stream the action.

The key EPL match on Sunday sees Arsenal vs. Newcastle United kicking off at 11:30 a.m. EDT from Emirates Stadium in London. The match showcases a tight battle for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal is a slight -105 favorite, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match will be televised on USA Network and Telemundo and streamed on NBC Sports and Peacock.

