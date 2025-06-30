BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Club World Cup match Man City-Al Hilal

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bet and get promos with Man City and Al Hilal meeting at 9:00pm EDT tonight 06/30.

The Club World Cup’s knockout play continues Monday with another big intercontinental match to determine who advances in the Round of 16. BetMGM is the top choice for action with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The U.K.’s Manchester City battles Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in the key Monday match.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps:

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It’s win or go home for Manchester City and Al-Hilal in their Monday Club World Cup match. And most oddsmakers feel that Al-Hilal should start packing its bags.

Manchester City is the reigning CWC champions and a top favorite to return to that status. Al-Hilal was the only team from its region to advance to the knockout stage, and is looking to shock the world and certify the caliber of its soccer by beating a superpower.

Unfortunately, Al-Hilal will be missing its chief scoring threat in Salem Al-Dawsari, who is out for this match because of a hamstring injury. Thus, they will have to rely on stopping the swarming City attack and hope for opportunities in quick-strike counters.

Manchester City has superstar forward Erling Haaland, new captain and midfielder Bernardo Silva, and midfielder Rayan Cherki as a key to their attack. The team has produced 13 goals during the Club World Cup and will be unrelenting in this match.

Al-Hilal will rely on the defense of center-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Also one to watch is left-back João Cancelo, a former City player who will be on the attack.

Oddsmakers have Manchester City as a -350 favorite with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with TBS televising and DAZN streaming.

