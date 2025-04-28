BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Cavaliers vs Heat

The Monday schedule has a possible elimination game in the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat series, as No. 1 seed Cleveland looks to close out. There's also the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors, which has been a tight battle so far, with the Warriors up, 2-1.

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the NBA this season, roaring to a 64-18 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. So far, they’ve rolled into the playoffs with no loss of momentum, leading their first-round series with the Miami Heat, 3-0.

Guard Donovan Mitchell has been the main man for the Cavs, averaging more than 30 points per game in this series. He’s been supported in the effort by center/power forward Evan Mobley, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.

For Miami, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have tried to keep their team in the games, but Adebayo admitted that his team’s 124-87 loss in Game 3 was "embarrassing."

They’ll try to turn it around on Monday at 7:30 p.m. from Miami’s home court, Kaseya Center. The Cavs are an -8.5 favorite, and the over/under on points is 209.5. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max streaming the game.

The Golden State Warriors had to play without star Jimmy Butler in their Game 3 of the series. He suffered what’s termed a “pelvic contusion” in a fall on the court in Game 2, and although he was listed questionable to play in Game 3, he ultimately couldn’t make it and sat out.

Not to worry, though, as Steph Curry put on his cape and filled up the basket to the tune of 36 points to lead his team to victory. They’re now up 2-1 over the Rockets, and hope to get Butler back at some point.

For the Rockets, Alperen Şengün has been the main man, but he’s up against one of the league’s better defenders in Draymond Green, so he could use some help.

Game 4 of their series starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with Golden State a -3.5 favorite, and an over/under of 209.5. TNT and truTV will televise from Chase Center in San Francisco, with Max handling streaming.

